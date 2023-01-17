Emerson-National Instruments

In this 2007 photo, a visitor views the video wall in the lobby of Emerson Electric's headquarters building in St. Louis.

 File photo | Associated Press

NEW YORK — Emerson Electric Co. is going public with its $7.6 billion bid for National Instruments, saying the company has avoided serious buyout negotiations since early last year.

Emerson bumped up its cash offer for the maker of scientific measuring equipment and software to $53 per share in November, up from a per-share offer of $48 that it had made back in May.

