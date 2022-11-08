GOP's Abbott wins 3rd term as Texas governor, beats O'Rourke

AUSTIN, Texas | Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott decisively won a third term Tuesday night, defeating Democrat Beto O'Rourke in a midterm race that tested the direction of America's supersized red state following the Uvalde school massacre and a strict new abortion ban.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.