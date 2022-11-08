GOP's Abbott wins 3rd term as Texas governor, beats O'Rourke
AUSTIN, Texas | Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott decisively won a third term Tuesday night, defeating Democrat Beto O'Rourke in a midterm race that tested the direction of America's supersized red state following the Uvalde school massacre and a strict new abortion ban.
The victory underlined Abbott's durability. Despite record spending in the race that topped more than $200 million combined, O'Rourke was in danger of losing by double-digits just four years after his narrow U.S. Senate loss that was the closest by a Texas Democrat in decades.
"Tonight, Texans sent a very resounding message," Abbott said during a victory speech in the southern border city of McAllen.
In rapidly changing Texas — a booming juggernaut of 29 million people that is becoming younger, less white and a magnet for major companies — Abbott remained a bulwark for the GOP in the face of a high-profile and hard-charging challenger. Abbott capitalized on anxieties about crime and inflation against a charismatic rival who took up the fight for voters soured by mass shootings, an abortion ban and the deadly failure of the state's power grid in 2021.
The outcome now puts two of Texas' biggest political figures — one who has already run for the White House, the other potentially eyeing a bid of his own — on opposite trajectories.
Abbott, 64, strengthened his position as a potential 2024 presidential contender and secured his place as the state's second-longest serving governor. He has maximized executive power, stewarding a dramatic $4 billion operation on the U.S.-Mexico border in the name of curbing immigration, all while crushing challengers from his right and spending lavishly to sideline legislative critics.
He will remain buffeted by a solid GOP majority in the Legislature following a victory that aggressively courted Hispanic voters in South Texas and seized on economic anxieties and recession fears. More than 4 in 10 Texas voters rank the economy as the most important issue facing the country, according to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of almost 3,400 voters.
Texas voters are divided over the way Abbott is handling his job as governor, with nearly equal shares approving and disapproving.
O'Rourke now confronts whether it's time to move on.
It was his third failed campaign for office in four years, further dimming the once-bright future of the former congressman who catapulted to Democratic superstardom after nearly wining a U.S. Senate race in 2018. Speaking to supporters in his hometown of El Paso after losing, O'Rourke did not outright say whether he would run again.
"I don't know what my role or yours will be going forward, but I'm in this fight for life," he said.
The race revealed the damage done by his flame-out in the Democratic presidential primary in 2019 as he had to answer for liberal positions he took on the national stage that put off Texans he needed to win back home. He also faced the headwinds of President Joe Biden's low approval ratings, which Abbott exploited, running ads that morphed the faces of O'Rourke and Biden together and portrayed their policies as one in the same.
O'Rourke tried to animate Democratic voters over the Uvalde shooting and Abbott signing an abortion ban that made no exceptions in cases of rape or incest.
Voters are sharply divided over abortion. Roughly equal proportions either favor a law guaranteeing access to legal abortion nationwide or oppose it. But among the 8 in 10 voters who say legal abortion should be allowed if a pregnancy is a result of rape or incest, they are roughly split in their support between Abbott andO'Rourke.
The stakes of the race, O'Rourke said, were crystallized over the summer after a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in May and killed 19 children and two teachers. The shooting was one of the deadliest classroom attacks in U.S. history and continued a grim series of mass shootings in Texas, where Abbott and Republicans have loosened firearm laws and eliminated background checks for concealed handguns.
Parents of some of the Uvalde victims rallied behind O'Rourke and lashed out at Abbott in campaign events and television ads. But even in Uvalde, Abbott was comfortably carrying the surrounding county with more than 60% of the vote.
If Abbott finishes another full term by 2026 he will have served 12 years as governor, second only to Rick Perry, who was in office for 14.
They have overseen an era of explosive growth in Texas, which since 2010 has added nearly 4 million people, more than any other state. Hispanics have accounted for half that growth, accelerating demographic shifts that Democrats have long believed will, eventually, turn Texas their way.
But Abbott, whose wife, Cecilia, is Texas' first Hispanic first lady, sees no such political reckoning on the horizon.
In Dallas, Danette Galvis, 48, voted for Abbott, saying she likes the job he's done. In her view, Abbott bussing migrants to other Democratic-led cities was "more of a message he was trying to send, not so much harming anything or anyone."
"We're kind of under attack just because we're on the border," Galvis said.
Democrat Kathy Hochul becomes first woman elected NY governor
NEW YORK | Democrat Kathy Hochul has become the first woman elected New York governor, winning the office outright that she took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned.
She defeated Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, an ally of Donald Trump who ran a campaign focused on fear of violent crime.
"Tonight you made your voices heard loud and clear. And, and you made me the first woman ever elected to be the governor of the state of New York. But I'm not here to make history, I'm here to make a difference," Hochul told supporters Tuesday night.
"I have felt a weight on my shoulders to make sure that every little girl and all the women of the state who've had to bang up against glass ceilings everywhere they turn, to know that a woman could be elected in her own right and successfully govern a state as rough and tumble as New York."
Hochul, a Buffalo native, had been expected to win in a state where there are more than twice as many registered Democrats as Republicans. New Yorkers haven't elected a Republican as governor since Gov. George Pataki won a third term in 2002. But Zeldin made the race competitive, closing in on Hochul in the final weeks and appearing to spur her to speak more about public safety.
Hochul's formidable campaign fundraising allowed her to buy TV ads portraying herself as a defender of abortion rights and describing Zeldin as "extreme and dangerous" because of his ties to Trump and his vote against certifying the 2020 election results.
As a nod to the history Hochul hoped to make as the first woman to be elected governor, she appeared at a rally days before the election with Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman to be elected to the country's second-highest office, and Hillary Clinton, the first woman to be a major party's presidential nominee and New York's first female senator. Hochul is among eight women who have won statewide elections in New York, a group she initially joined when she was elected lieutenant governor in 2014. She became the first woman to serve as governor when she took over for Cuomo.
Hochul's steady path was upset in the final weeks as the race tightened. Democrats faced national headwinds in this year's midterm elections as the party in power, which typically bears the brunt of voter frustrations. This year, those frustrations include stubborn inflation and a shaky economy, but in New York, concerns about crime took precedence.
Though Hochul has been governor for a year, she is not as well known as her predecessor.
A former congresswoman, she served as Cuomo's lieutenant governor before taking over in August 2021 and has tried to cast herself as a fresh start from Cuomo. He resigned amid sexual harassment allegations, which he denies.
Hochul's campaign fundraising brought in more than $50 million, about double what Zeldin reported, but outside groups spent heavily in the race — especially two outside groups boosting Zeldin that took in about $9 million from Estée Lauder heir Ronald Lauder.
Zeldin is an Army Reserve lieutenant colonel who has represented eastern Long Island in Congress since 2015 and was a vocal defender of Trump during his two impeachments.
As a gubernatorial candidate, Zeldin tried to sidestep his ties to Trump, appearing with the former president at a closed-door campaign fundraiser but not at any public rallies, as candidates elsewhere have done. He brushed aside questions from reporters after Trump endorsed him, saying "it shouldn't have been news" because the former president had backed him previously.
Instead, Zeldin focused almost exclusively on sending a message that violent crime is out of control, casting blame on policies passed by Democrats in Albany who control the Legislature, along with Hochul and Cuomo.
The issue became personal for Zeldin in the final month of the election, when two teenage boys were wounded in a drive-by-shooting in front of his Long Island home.
"It doesn't hit any closer to home than this," Zeldin said. "This could be anyone across this entire state."
He has called for toughening the state's bail laws and declaring a crime "emergency" that would allow him to suspend laws that curb solitary confinement in jails and that stopped automatically treating 16 and 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system.
Hochul meanwhile, poured blame on Republicans and conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court for opposing gun control measures. She led an effort to tighten licensing rules for semiautomatic rifles after a racist mass shooting killed 10 Black people at a supermarket in her home town of Buffalo last spring.
Hochul was dogged by an early scandal in her administration, when her first lieutenant governor, Brian Benjamin, was arrested in April. Benjamin, who was accused of funneling state aid to a supporter in exchange for campaign contributions, denied wrongdoing but resigned. His arrest has not been raised on the campaign trail since Hochul handily won the Democratic primary in June.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp defeats Stacey Abrams in rematch
ATLANTA | Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp turned back a second electoral challenge from Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, maintaining GOP control in the South's most politically competitive state and dealing another defeat to the national Democratic star.
"Well, it looks like the reports of my political death have been greatly exaggerated," Kemp told supporters in a sometimes-defiant victory speech Tuesday night after two years of trouble had threatened to snuff out his reelection bid.
Kemp argued in his victory speech that his campaign, which saw him use the power of his office to shower tax cuts and cash on voters while attacking Abrams for being insufficiently supportive of police, was a recipe for Republican success in Georgia. Democrats believed that an increasing share of nonwhite voters would put them on the path to victory in the state.
"This election proves that when Republicans stay focused on real world solutions that put hard-working people first, we can win now, but also in the future, y'all." Kemp said.
Abrams cast her campaign as a fight to "save Georgia," saying the state deserved more, and she touched on key parts of her platform, including voting rights and Medicaid expansion. She said she forced people of all backgrounds to think about change, and she promised to keep up her fight to improve the state, promising that "while we may not write the story today, there will always be another chapter."
"I may no longer be seeking the office of governor, but I will never stop doing everything in my power to make sure the people of Georgia have a voice."
Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a state senator and secretary of state, clinched another term despite attacks from former President Donald Trump. Kemp seemed on shaky ground among Republicans after the 2020 presidential election, when Trump blamed him for not doing enough to overturn President Joe Biden's narrow win in Georgia. Trump helped lure former U.S. Sen. David Perdue into a primary challenge to Kemp, whom he called a "complete and total failure".
But Kemp motored away from Perdue during the GOP primary, winning nearly 74% of the vote. Kemp patiently explained his election actions to Republicans even as he used his office to sign conservative-pleasing bills loosening gun laws, cutting taxes and banning "divisive concepts" in schools.
Kemp continued to highlight his stewardship of the state economy and his decision to relax public restrictions early in the COVID-19 pandemic in his victory speech.
"They came after us," Kemp said of critics of loosening pandemic restrictions. "But the truth was on our side. They attacked us because even when times were tough, and decisions were hard to make, we did the right thing for hard working Georgians and their families. We did not waver."
Kemp also gave billions in tax breaks and handouts using federal and state money. He pushed laws to suspend the state gas tax, give $1 billion of state income tax refunds and even give $350 to every person in the state on public assistance. He also pledged another income tax break and a property tax break if reelected, portraying the cash as helping Georgians "fight through 40-year-high inflation and high gas prices" that he blamed on Biden, Abrams and other Democrats.
Nearly half of Georgia voters say the economy is the most pressing issue facing the country, according to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of more than 3,000 voters in the state.
Roughly a third of Georgians say their family is falling behind financially. A majority of those voters cast ballots for Kemp and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker.
The slight proportion of voters — about 1 in 10 — who say their families are getting ahead financially were more likely to vote for Democratic candidates, including Abrams and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.
Rising costs were named as a top concern among the state's voters, with roughly 9 in 10 saying the inflated prices of groceries, gas and other goods were an important factor in how they cast ballots. Among those who said they considered inflation in their voting decision, roughly half said the cost of groceries and food was the most important factor.
Abrams, a lawyer whose 2018 loss to Kemp helped launch her into Democratic stardom, would have been the first Black woman to serve as a governor in the United States if she had won.
Abrams spent the four years since her defeat laying the groundwork for another run. She formed a forceful voting rights advocacy group — Fair Fight Action — and built her own personal wealth as Democrats gobbled up her books and paid to attend her speeches.
Her national profile was so high that she was considered as a possible running mate for Biden or even a candidate for president herself. That helped Abrams outraise Kemp with the help of a state law that allows candidates for governor to accept unlimited contributions through an associated committee.
Abrams raised $85 million through Sept. 30, but even Kemp's $60 million would have by far been a record for a governor's race in Georgia, as he sought to build a national fundraising base. And Abrams' financial advantage was never enough to run away with the race — Kemp led in polls throughout.
Abrams, 48, rolled out a campaign that she once described as "rife with plans," including a big pay raise for teachers, legalizing casino and sports gambling to pay for more college aid and expanding Medicaid health insurance. At the same time, Abrams pledged to tighten Georgia's gun laws and roll back abortion restrictions, arguing Kemp was far from moderate.
Roughly 7 in 10 voters also identified the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion as an important factor in their vote. About a quarter of voters described it as the single most important factor; these voters were more likely to cast a ballot for Warnock and Abrams.
Kemp launched frequent attacks on Abrams, accusing her of not supporting police. A sizable majority of voters identified crime as a factor in their how they cast ballots, AP VoteCast found. More than 8 in 10 voters described it as an important issue.
