Pelosi tells fellow Democrats 'it's all riding on Wisconsin'

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Attorney General Eric Holder delivered a stark reminder to Wisconsin Democrats on Thursday about the importance the battleground state plays in the presidential election less than 11 weeks away.

“No pressure, it’s all riding on Wisconsin,” Pelosi told more than 100 Democrats during a virtual meeting tied to the final day of the Democratic National Convention. “No pressure.”

Democrats, as well as President Donald Trump, have made no secret how essential winning Wisconsin is to the race this year. Wisconsin did not get the national attention it hoped for when the Democratic convention originally planned for Milwaukee moved online. But Trump and his surrogates have flooded the state this week, drawing a sharp contrast with Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who decided against traveling to the state to accept the nomination due to concerns over COVID-19.

Still, after Trump's narrow victory of less than 23,000 votes in 2016, and polls showing another close race this year, Democrats are pledging not to downplay the importance of Wisconsin in Biden's efforts to defeat Trump.

“The road to the presidency runs through Wisconsin,” said Holder, who was attorney general under former President Barack Obama. “The fate of the United States, the fate of the western world, is on your shoulders. Not too much pressure.”

NY lets voters get absentee ballots due to virus concerns

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York will allow voters to request absentee ballots for the general election because of an outbreak — like coronavirus — under a new state law signed Thursday.

New Yorkers can now vote by absentee in any election through Jan. 1, 2022, over concern about voting in-person during an epidemic or disease outbreak. For weeks, Democrats and voting rights groups had called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to sign the legislation, which the Democratic-led Legislature passed in late July.

Voters were allowed to vote by absentee ballots in the June primary because of virus concerns. New York typically only allows voters to request absentee ballots if they fall into one of several categories, including absence from one’s county on Election Day.

Voters in New York can start requesting absentee ballots immediately under another bill Cuomo signed.

N.C. judge won't halt use of touch-screen vote-mark machines

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Certain touch-screen ballot-marking machines will remain in use in North Carolina this fall, a judge ruled in a case in which voters questioned the equipment's accuracy and health risks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state NAACP join the four voters who demanded in April that the ExpressVote machines — already used in roughly 20 of the state's 100 counties since last year— be barred from future elections. They wanted hand-marked paper ballots used instead.

But Wake County Superior Court Judge Rebecca Holt rejected their request, saying no tabulation errors have been reported since the machines were first used last fall. There's also no evidence their use will increase the likelihood of the virus's spread, especially with cleaning guidelines issued by the State Board of Elections, Holt wrote.

The names of the voters’ choices are printed on the ballot by the ExpressVote machine. They correspond with bar code data that’s also printed on the same ballot and tallied by a separate counting machine.

That's worried voting activists and some information technology experts, who say there's no way for a registered voter to know for sure the bar code matches their candidate picks. A study released in 2018 by the combined National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine urged that elections use human-readable paper ballots that people can inspect and recount.

Holt acknowledged this concern, even while rejecting the plaintiffs' request to halt use of the machines.

“It is therefore conceivable that some level of irreparable injury will occur if the ExpressVote is used,” she wrote in the order issued late Wednesday. But she questioned the feasibility of replacing the machines in all the counties that use them. They include Mecklenburg County, which ranks second among the counties by registration.