George Santos Criminal Charges

U.S. Rep. George Santos speaks to reporters as he leaves the federal courthouse May 10 in Central Islip, New York.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON | A resolution to expel Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., from Congress was referred to the House Ethics Committee on Wednesday as Republicans successfully sidestepped an effort to force them into a vote that could have narrowed their already slim four-seat majority.

The House voted along party lines, 221-204, to refer the matter to the ethics panel, with Santos himself joining his GOP colleagues in voting to do so.

