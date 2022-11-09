Election 2022 Pennsylvania Senate

This combination of photos shows Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, left, and Mehmet Oz.

 File photo | Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovers from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber.

Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, defeated Dr. Mehmet Oz, the smooth-talking and wealthy heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity in the presidential battleground state.

