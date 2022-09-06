CVS Health Home Care

The CVS Pharmacy logo is displayed on a store in Woburn, Massachusetts.

 File photo | Associated Press

CVS Health will pay about $8 billion to expand into home care, a practice that could cut costs and keep patients happy, provided they get the help they need.

The health care giant is buying Signify Health, a technology company that sends doctors or other care providers to patient homes to assess how they are doing and what help they might need.

