Ukraine COVID-19 deaths hit record amid low vaccination rate
KYIV, Ukraine | Ukraine’s health ministry on Saturday reported a one-day record of 793 deaths from COVID-19.
Ukraine has been inundated by coronavirus infections in recent weeks, putting the country’s underfunded medical system under severe strain.
The ministry said 25,063 new infections had been tallied over the past day; a record 27,377 were reported on Thursday.
Although four different coronavirus vaccines are available in Ukraine, only 17.9% of the country’s 41 million people have been fully vaccinated, the second-lowest rate in Europe after Armenia.
In a bid to stem contagion, Ukrainian authorities have required teachers, government employees and other workers to get fully vaccinated by Nov. 8 or face having their salary suspended. In addition, proof of vaccination or a negative test is now required to board planes, trains and long-distance buses. Earlier this week, protesters marched in the capital of Kyiv to decry the new restrictions.
Ukraine has registered more than 3 million infection cases overall and 71,635 virus-related deaths.
Ukraine also borders Russia, which has seen new records weekly since mid-September in the number of daily COVID-19 deaths and infections.
New infections hit record as Russia's COVID-19 wave persists
MOSCOW | Russia's COVID-19 cases hit another one-day record as the country struggles to contain a wave of infections and deaths that has persisted for more than a month.
The national coronavirus task force on Saturday reported 41,335 new cases since the previous day, exceeding the previous daily record of 40,993 from Oct. 31. The task force said 1,188 people with COVID-19 died, just seven fewer than the daily death record reported Thursday.
Officials cite Russia's low vaccination rate as a major factor in the sharp rise in cases that began in mid-September. The task force reported about 57.2 million full-course vaccinations, or less than 40% of the country's 146 million people.
Last month, President Vladimir Putin ordered many Russians to stay off work between Oct. 30 and Nov. 7. He authorized regional governments to extend the number of nonworking days, if necessary.
Several regions, including Novgorod in the northwest, Tomsk in Siberia, the Chelyabinsk region in the Ural Mountains and Kursk and Bryansk regions southwest of Moscow, have extended the nonworking period through the end of next week.
Moscow's mayor said the situation in the capital had stabilized sufficiently for people to return to work there on Monday. People in the Russia-annexed Crimea region also will resume working next week.
Certain restrictions will remain in place in the Russian capital, such as a stay-at-home order for older adults and a mandate for businesses to have 30% of their staffs work from home. Access to theaters and museums is limited to those who either have been fully vaccinated, have recovered from COVID-19 within the last six months or can present a negative coronavirus test.
Russia has recorded more than 8.75 million confirmed virus cases and 245,635 deaths in the pandemic, according to the national task force, which counts only deaths directly attributed to the virus.
Figures from the state statistical service, which also counts deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor or was suspected but not confirmed, indicate the virus' impact is significantly more severe; its most recent report tallied about 462,000 virus-connected deaths through the end of September.
UNM disenrolling 256 students for shirking vaccine mandate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. | The University of New Mexico is disenrolling 256 students from classes for not complying with university’s requirement for vaccination against COVID-19.
University spokeswoman Cinnamon Blair said the students being disenrolled took no action to comply with the requirement by Friday’s deadline, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
“Students facing disenrollment have been receiving daily messages for over a month and, prior to that, biweekly messages,” Blair said.
Under the requirement, students must show proof of vaccination or acquire an exemption for medical or religious reasons or only take remote-study classes off campus.
Exempted students on campus are required to submit weekly COVID-19 tests to the UNM vaccine verification site. For the fall semester only, students who have not been vaccinated or exempted are permitted to remain at UNM if they submit weekly COVID-19 tests results.
UNM’s online vaccination site shows 92.2% of students on the Albuquerque campus have been vaccinated and that 91.8% of students throughout the university system are vaccinated.
Blair said disenrolled students do not have to return financial aid received during the fall term, but disenrollment may affect their chances to get aid in the future.
”That’s because they will not receive credit in the fall semester, and certain forms of financial aid require that a student demonstrate good standing and regular progress toward a degree,” she said.
Disenrolled students may return to UNM in the spring semester as long a they provide proof of vaccination or request and receive a qualified exemption.
In another development, the Las Cruces school district has seen a big spike in COVID-19 cases among students and staff after several weeks of steady increases, totaling over 900 cases since classes began on Aug. 9, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
The district had 194 new cases in the week ending Thursday, almost four time the weekly numbers through early October.
Navajo Nation reports 85 more COVID-19 cases,
four more deaths
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. | The Navajo Nation has reported 85 more COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths.
It marked just the 15th time in the last 38 days that the tribe has recorded a coronavirus-related death.
The latest numbers released Saturday pushed the tribe’s totals to 37,345 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.
The known death toll now is at 1,498.
The tribe reported no COVID-related deaths 23 times in a 35-day span before reporting five deaths on Thursday and one death on Friday along with 88 new cases.
Based on cases from Oct. 15-28, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory for 58 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.
Tribal officials still are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.
All Navajo Nation executive branch employees had to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of September or submit to regular testing.
The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles and covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.
