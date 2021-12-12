Thousands protest in Prague against COVID vaccine mandate
PRAGUE | Several thousand people marched through the Czech capital on Sunday, protesting a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for certain groups including people age 60 and over.
The participants didn’t wear face coverings or follow social distancing rules despite a request by police to do so. One person was detained.
The protesters, chanting “Freedom!” alleged their constitutional rights are being violated. They said they weren’t against voluntary vaccination but opposed a vaccine mandate.
The outgoing government released an order this week, making vaccination mandatory for the 60 and over age group, as well as medical personnel, police officers, firefighters and medical students.
The order is due to take effect in March, but it might end up being overturned. Prime Minister Andrej Babis’ administration will be replaced by a new government formed by five parties that won October’s parliamentary election, led by Prime Minister-designate Petr Fiala.
The new coalition government is expected to be sworn in next week. The coalition opposed a vaccination mandate for older people and can cancel it. So far, 60.3% of people in the nation of 10.7 million have been fully vaccinated.
The country recently faced a record surge in new infections, but the number of new cases has been on the decline for more than a week.
Connecticut will have proof-of-vaccination cellphone app
HARTFORD, Conn. | Connecticut residents soon will be able to show their vaccination status using a cellphone app, though whether it’s required will be up to businesses, restaurants and other establishments.
Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont announced Friday the app will be available by the end of the year. Lamont hasn’t followed the example of Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has reinstituted a statewide mask mandate beginning Monday.
Lamont said the cellphone app will give restaurants and stores the tools they need to determine what restrictions to put in place, if any.
”Let them make the right decision in terms of allowing people into their facility,” Lamont said at a news conference. “Letting them have the information that if a person’s unvaccinated, they’ve got to wear a mask.”
The digital passport, which Lamont said he prefers to call a digital health card since the term passport has become politicized, will use a QR code and will be tied into the state’s vaccination database.
Rhode Island plans to roll out a similar app, and Massachusetts is expected to follow suit, the Hartford Courant reported. New York introduced a passport verification app about eight months ago.
At least a dozen states have banned proof-of-vaccination requirements.
Rhode Island governor extends pandemic executive orders
PROVIDENCE, R.I. | Rhode Island’s governor has extended his executive orders requiring masks in schools and declaring a disaster emergency due to new COVID-19 variants.
Both orders were due to expire Saturday. Gov. Dan McKee signed an extension through Jan. 8.
McKee reported on Saturday the state’s first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus in an adult who recently had traveled out-of-state.
McKee and state health officials said the person is in their 20s, lives in Providence County and recently returned from travel in New York. They completed a primary vaccination series and had no record of a booster shot. Officials are working on contact tracing.
McKee plans to announce a set of actions this week to address the growing number of COVID-19 cases and alleviate pressure on the hospital systems, while keeping schools open for in-person learning and preventing economic disruptions to small businesses. He’s currently finalizing the plans.
The state has had a high level of transmission since August. A holiday-season spike in cases and hospitalizations has hit even New England, one of the most highly inoculated corners of the country.
The panel, known by its German acronym STIKO, added that young children without preexisting conditions can be vaccinated if there is an “individual desire” to do so — a step short of advising that all children in that age group get the shots.
Top government officials have pushed to make the vaccine available for younger children across the country.
”For many 5- to 11-year-old children and their families, this is a huge relief,” incoming families minister Anne Spiegel told the Funke media group in an interview published Sunday.
Other German states, including North Rhine-Westphalia, Hamburg and Bavaria, will also make shots available to the 5-11 age group in the coming days.
—From AP reports
