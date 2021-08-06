More evidence emerges of improving COVID backdrop in UK
LONDON | Further evidence emerged on Friday to show that the latest outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.K. has eased, with the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 falling across most parts of the country.
In its weekly survey of the levels of infection across the U.K., the Office for National Statistics said case rates appeared to be falling in England, Scotland and Wales, though not in Northern Ireland, with the declines most noticeable among younger age groups. In England, for example, the statistics agency found that one in 75 people in private households had COVID-19 in the week prior to July 31, down from one in 65 in the previous week.
The figures from the statistics agency are widely considered to be more reliable than the official government data, which are heavily reliant on testing and reporting levels within the community. The agency's survey is based on the testing of a random sample of the population that is then extrapolated out.
Also Friday, scientists advising the British government have estimated that the coronavirus reproduction number, a gauge of transmissibility, has fallen to between 0.8 and 1.1 compared with 1.1 to 1.4 last week. That means that on average every 10 people with coronavirus will infect between 8 and 11 others. The lower end of the scale would mean the epidemic is shrinking.
The falling rates of transmission in the U.K., which has seen 130,000 virus-related deaths, the world's seventh-highest, has taken many scientists by surprise. Many had predicted a sharp pick-up this summer as a result of the more contagious delta variant and the lifting of lockdown restrictions.
Several reasons have been cited for the seeming fall in infections, which has led to a 13% decline in the number of people requiring hospital treatment for COVID-19 over the past week. These include ongoing caution among people despite the lifting of restrictions, the closure of schools for the summer and the ending of soccer's European Championship, which had led many younger men to mingle indoors at home or in pubs.
And though the rollout of vaccines to younger age groups appears to have lost some steam, the U.K. rollout has been deemed a success. Figures on Friday showed that nearly 74% of the adult population — those aged 18 and above — have been fully vaccinated. Earlier this week, the government accepted the advice of scientists to offer the Pfizer vaccine to 16 and 17-year-olds.
Scientists said the COVID backdrop in the U.K. remains fragile and could flare up again in the months to come after the reopening of schools and the weather turns colder, prompting more and more people to stay inside.
Italy: COVID 'Green Pass' needed for museums, indoor dining
ROME | Pompeii's archaeological park is offering free swab tests, the Vatican Museums posted refund instructions and tourists whipped out smart phones to show QR codes along with admission tickets Friday as a new COVID-19 certification rule took effect in Italy as part of the government's plan to rein in a summer surge in infections.
A so-called "Green Pass" is now required to enter archaeological sites, gyms, theaters, indoor pools and the indoor sections of restaurants, bars and cafes. To obtain a certificate, individuals must show they have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine approved for use in the European Union, recovered from COVID-19 in the past six months or have negative lab results from a test done within the previous 48 hours.
The government announced the rule on July 22. Some 50 million of Italy's 60 million residents had downloaded the certification by late July.
Vaccine certificates issued by the United States, Canada, Japan and Israel will be accepted for tourists arriving from those countries.
Along the sidewalk flanking Vatican City's walls, visitors to the Vatican Museums - one of the world's most popular attractions - got ready to show their cellphones with their QR certificates to staffers at the entrance. The line moved briskly.
Visitors from France found the new Italian system familiar. Their country has already introduced entrance requirements even tougher than Italy's since they also apply to outdoor dining,
"It is good for everybody's safety. It is positive for the economy, too,'' French tourist Alexine Prentignac said.
While many find it convenient to flash their Green Pass on a phone, paper certification is acceptable in Italy. The Vatican Museums website cautioned visitors to have an identity document handy so staff could "verify actual ownership" of the Green Pass. For anyone unwilling or unable to comply, the website offered instructions on how to request a ticket refund.
At Pompeii, one of Italy's most-visited tourist sites, officials teamed up with the city of Naples to offer coronavirus tests during the opening hours of the sprawling park featuring the ancient Roman city's ruins. For now, the tests are being given on an experimental basis, free-of-charge.
During a global emergency like the pandemic, "it's the task of those who manage a culture site to reconcile as best as possible the needs of health and public safety with our mission to be an inclusive place," accessible to all, said Pompeii's director general, Gabriel Zuchtriege.
Business owners quickly wove the change into their customer routines. Fabrizio De Falco, the owner of a cafe near St. Peter's Basilica with both an outdoor terrace and indoor tables, also regarded it a necessary adjustment during the pandemic.
"It is one more duty. It is an additional workload, but it is worth it if it will get us out from this situation,'' said De Falco.
The Green Pass rule applies to those 12 or older, since children under that age aren't eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Italy.
Much of leisure life in Italy during warm months is spent outdoors. Gyms, cinemas and theaters frequently close in August since staff and clients opt for vacations during the month. With air-conditioning still a relatively new phenomenon for many businesses, dining outdoors at trattorias and cafes is a summertime tradition in much of the nation.
Right-wing leader Matteo Salvini, whose League party is part of Italy's coalition government, had voiced worry that any Green Pass requirements for long-distance travel would discourage domestic and international tourism. The tourist industry accounts for 13% of Italy's GDP.
On Thursday evening, Premier Mario Draghi's Cabinet approved a new rule making such certification obligatory starting on Sept. 1 for those taking flights, high-speed or inter-regional trains or ships sailing between regions. An exception was made for ferries which frequently ply the narrow strait between Sicily and Calabria, a route taken by many commuters and students.
Thousands jam Philippine vaccination sites over false news
MANILA, Philippines | Thousands of people jammed coronavirus vaccination centers in the Philippine capital, defying social distancing restrictions, after false news spread that unvaccinated residents would be deprived of cash aid or barred from leaving home during a two-week lockdown that started Friday.
Officials placed Metropolitan Manila back under lockdown until Aug. 20, as a new spike in COVID-19 infections that health officials say could be due to the highly contagious delta variant threatens to overwhelm hospitals. Three other regions, including nearby Laguna province, were also placed under lockdown until Aug. 15.
Only authorized workers for essential businesses and residents on medical emergencies or food-buying errands can venture out. An eight-hour curfew was imposed in the capital region starting at 8 p.m. and police checkpoints were set up in city boundaries.
A day before the lockdown, false news spread on social media that unvaccinated residents would either be prohibited from leaving their homes to go to work or deprived of 1,000 pesos ($20) aid. It sent large crowds heading for vaccination centers in the cities of Manila, Las Pinas and Antipolo even without prior registrations.
Thousands lined up for several blocks in designated government centers and shopping malls to get the jabs, at times sparking arguments and complaints and snarling traffic.
In Manila alone, up to 22,000 people showed up outside vaccination centers before dawn. People descended in groups and arrived in vans from nearby provinces, some "rowdily removing barricades," city officials said, citing police reports. Many were not registered under Manila's immunization program.
Police were forced to stop vaccinations in at least one of the shopping malls and asked the crowds to return home.
Critics partly blamed President Rodrigo Duterte for the confusion. The brash-speaking leader warned Filipinos last week that those who refuse to get vaccinated will not be allowed to leave their homes as a safeguard against the spread of the delta variant. He acknowledged that there was no specific law for such a restriction.
For people who refuse to receive COVID-19 vaccine, Duterte said, "well, for all I care, you can die anytime."
"We cannot allow our national immunization program to become superspreader events, especially given the threat posed by the delta variant," the Department of Health said in a statement following the chaotic scenes.
Officials later stressed that even unvaccinated residents could venture out in case of medical emergency. They can also obtain village permission to buy food, medicine or other essential items. They cautioned the public not to fall for fake news on social media and urged them to follow official government announcements.
The government's vaccination campaign, which started in March after repeated delays, has faced vaccine shortages, delivery delays and hesitancy, including from those who prefer Western brands.
More than 10.2 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated and 12.2 million others have received their first coronavirus shots. About 70 million people are targeted to be immunized this year, said Carlito Galvez Jr., who oversees the program.
The Philippines reported more than 10,600 confirmed COVID-19 infections Friday, the highest since April, with 247 deaths, bringing the total number of cases nationwide to more than 1.6 million with 28,673 deaths in one of Southeast Asia's worst outbreaks.
Novavax seeks OK for COVID vaccine in needy countries first
Vaccine maker Novavax announced Thursday it has asked regulators in India, Indonesia and the Philippines to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine -- offering its shot to some low-income countries before rich ones with ample supplies.
U.S.-based Novavax partnered with the Serum Institute of India to apply in the three countries, and plans later this month to also seek the World Health Organization review needed to be part of the COVAX global vaccine program.
Novavax CEO Stanley Erck called the submissions an "important step toward access to millions of doses of a safe and effective vaccine for countries with an urgent need to control the pandemic."
The company announced it also plans to submit applications in Britain soon, followed by Europe, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, but not in the U.S. until later in the year.
The Novavax two-dose shot is made with lab-grown copies of the spike protein that coats the coronavirus. That's very different than other widely used vaccines that deliver genetic instructions for the body to make its own spike protein.
The Novavax shots are easier to store and transport than some other options, and have long been expected to play an important role in increasing supplies in poor countries desperate for more vaccine.
In June, Novavax announced the vaccine had proved about 90% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 in a study of nearly 30,000 people in the U.S. and Mexico. It also worked against variants circulating in those countries at the time. Side effects were mostly mild.
As for the highly contagious delta variant that now is circulating in much of the world, Novavax also announced Thursday that giving a booster six months after a second shot revved up virus-fighting antibodies that could tackle that mutant.
Additional studies in Britain and elsewhere are testing if the Novavax shot could be used as a booster after other types of COVID-19 vaccines. Erck said that mix-and-match data might lead to its vaccine becoming "the universal booster of choice" in rich countries.
And the company said Indonesia already had expressed interest in using the Novavax vaccine as a booster following some Chinese-made shots.
The Gaithersburg, Maryland, company said it was on track to produce up to 100 million doses a month by the end of the third quarter and 150 million doses a month by year's end.
