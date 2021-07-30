Springfield says help with COVID overflow site was too slow
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. | Springfield-area health officials have withdrawn their request for a temporary site to handle an overflow of COVID-19 patients because they said it couldn’t be put up quickly enough amid a case surge that has led to renewed calls for vaccinations and fights over mask mandates elsewhere in the state.
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department requested the site on July 14. While waiting for approval, the city’s two hospitals hired additional staff and reused existing space, the agency said in a news release.
“Because this additional capacity allows us to address our current surge, and knowing that an alternate care site was at least another week away from being operational, there is no longer an immediate need for an alternate care site,” the release said.
Republican Gov. Mike Parson said in a news release that the state also helped by sending in extra ambulance crews, which transported about 90 COVID-19 patients to hospitals outside the Springfield area. And he noted that the state set up a center to provide infusions of monoclonal antibodies, which generally are used for people who aren’t hospitalized but might be at higher risk for complications.
Kaitlyn McConnell, the system director for public relations at CoxHealth, said it initially was believed that the request for the overflow site would take around five days, the Springfield News-Leader reported.
“We appreciate the government’s efforts to serve, but in this case, response lagged too far behind the need,” she said.
Missouri ranks fourth nationally in the most new cases per capita in the past 14 days. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the state has risen over the past two weeks from 1,771.86 on July 14 to 2,450.43 on Wednesday, according to data from John Hopkins University.
State workers are among the infected, with the Department of Corrections listing 52 employees as positive. There also are 45 active COVID-19 cases in the Harry S Truman State Office Building near the Capitol, said Chris Moreland, spokesman for Parson’s Office of Administration.
Robert Knodell, the acting director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, said in a letter to thousands of state employees that vaccines can help bring the pandemic to an end and criticized widespread misinformation, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
“Enough is enough,” Knodell said. “The rhetoric from these individuals — the myths, conspiracy theories, the rumors with no valid context — is a bunch of baloney.”
In the Springfield area, Republican and Democratic lawmakers are joining together to sponsor a vaccination clinic Saturday.
“It’s been heartbreaking in our community when people lose their lives,” said Republican Sen. Lincoln Hough, “when right now, with the vaccine, it’s largely unnecessary.”
Erik Frederick, chief administrative officer of Mercy Springfield, tweeted that its 130 COVID-19 patients included six children, four younger than 10.
“100% unvaccinated because they are not eligible,” he wrote. “But we are.”
The city’s pubic school district announced that masks would be required for the fall for all students and staff. The district previously required students to start wearing them again for summer school.
And at least three Kansas City area school districts — North Kansas City, Center and Park Hill — also announced that masks would be required indoors, The Kansas City Star reported. The mandates are effective this coming Monday, when a mask mandate begins in Kansas City.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has threatened to sue over the Kansas City mandate. His office also is challenging mask mandates in St. Louis County and St. Louis city. A hearing had been scheduled for Friday, but St. Louis County successfully transferred Schmitt’s lawsuit to federal court, arguing that Schmitt’s legal challenges are constitutional questions of free speech and protections against unequal treatment, the Post-Dispatch reported.
Schmitt described it as a “a sad delay tactic” in a tweet.
Also Friday, a federal appeals court rejected an appeal challenging the constitutionality of St. Louis County’s April 2020 stay-at-home order. The suit claimed the order imposed illegal restrictions on religious gatherings.
Amid the legal fights, COVID-19 fatalities also are on the rise, with the victims including five people who have died in the past month alone at two Stoddard County nursing facilities, the Southeast Missourian reported.
Stoddard County Public Health Center director Ben Godwin attributed a spike in cases to decreased social distancing and a low vaccination rate.
Just 30.5% of the county’s residents have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, well below the state average of 47.9% and the national average of 57.2%, state and federal data shows.
“We’re offering vaccinations on a weekly basis here,” he said, “but very, very few people are getting their vaccinations right now.”
Kansas governor recommends masks for all in K-12 schools
TOPEKA, Kan. | Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday recommended that nearly everyone inside K-12 schools or riding school buses in Kansas be required to wear a mask, and Kansas State University will require masks in its buildings, whether people are vaccinated against COVID-19 or not.
Kelly’s office issued updated guidance for elementary, middle and high schools in response to a surge in new COVID-19 cases over the past five weeks tied to the more contagious delta variant. She also is citing revised recommendations on masks from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We know our children belong in the classroom, but it’s critical that we provide Kansas school districts with support and tools they need to keep our kids safe,” Kelly said in a statement.
Kelly earlier this week issued a mask mandate for state government workers and visitors to state buildings in most of Kansas’ 105 counties.
Kansas State cited that order and the CDC’s new guidance on masks in announcing its mandate for people to wear masks indoors when not alone. It takes effect Monday on Kansas State’s main campus in Manhattan, its Polytechnic Campus in Salina and its satellite campus in Olathe.
Kansas State University enacted its mandate two days after the University of Kansas said it was recommending that everyone wear masks indoors.
The governor closed all K-12 school buildings for two months early in the pandemic and later attempted to impose a statewide mask mandate. But she said this week during a Statehouse news conference that decisions now about masks will be left to the State Board of Education and local school boards.
Republicans have strongly criticized Kelly over the new mask mandate for state employees.
“Vaccines are widely available for those who want them,” said Senate President Ty Masterson, an Andover Republican. “Government needs to stop telling people how to live; rather, it is time for government to trust the people they serve.”
The CDC reported Friday that nearly 55% of the state’s 2.9 million residents aren’t fully vaccinated, including children under 12, who can’t get inoculations. The national figure is just over 50%; it’s less than 40% in five New England states.
Delta variant cases are doubling every two weeks in Kansas, with 1,653 confirmed as of Friday, according to state data. Kansas averaged 809 new cases a day for the seven days ending Friday, the highest average since early February.
Reynolds rejects Biden’s call for $100 vaccine incentives
DES MOINES, Iowa | Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has no plans to offer $100 incentives to Iowans to get the coronavirus vaccine after President Joe Biden pleaded with states and local governments to use federal funds to entice people to stop the rapid spread of a virus variant, an aide said Friday.
While many states and some Iowa counties have offered incentives for citizens to get a COVID-19 vaccination, Iowa’s governor continues to call for citizens to get vaccinated while repeating that ultimately it’s their choice.
Iowa had 49.5% of the population fully immunized as of Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That ranks 21st in the nation.
Vaccination rates have fallen rapidly in Iowa since the spring, from a seven-day average of over 17,000 people becoming fully vaccinated in May to 1,402 in recent days.
Reynolds spokesman Pat Garrett said Friday the governor has no plans to comply with Biden’s offer Thursday for states to spend $100 in federal funds for each newly vaccinated person.
In an email, Iowa Department of Public Health Sarah Ekstrand said the state’s strategy is unchanged from its current “education and communications efforts.”
Several states, including New Mexico, Ohio, and Colorado, have already offered their own $100 incentive programs. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz responded quickly to Biden’s request, saying Thursday his state will offer new incentives.
As of Friday, unvaccinated Minnesotans 12 and older who get their first shot by Aug. 15 will get a $100 Visa gift card to spend however they choose.
Absent statewide incentives, officials in Polk and Black Hawk counties in recent weeks created their own incentive programs.
Polk County created a lottery for newly vaccinated people and holds drawings for $1,000 prizes every Friday through Aug. 22. Every other Friday, a $50,000 prize and a $5,000 scholarship will be handed out.
County supervisor Robert Brownell, one of two Republicans on the five-member board, said earlier this month that the response to the county incentive program wasn’t as robust as he had hoped.
“The success of this has been somewhat lukewarm,” Brownell told the Des Moines Register. “For the people that won $50,000, it wasn’t so lukewarm, it’s pretty good, obviously, but from our perspective, the numbers aren’t overwhelmingly great.”
County public health spokeswoman Nola Aigner Davis said Friday that anytime incentives or other programs get people vaccinated it’s a benefit to the community.
“We know that anytime someone gets vaccinated it helps move community immunity forward. Any amount of vaccine is good,” she said.
Black Hawk County has an incentive program involving gift card baskets worth $500 to local businesses and chain stores and Dubuque County officials said they are exploring an incentive program.
In a northwest Des Moines neighborhood, several businesses joined together to offer a Beaverdale Community Immunity Card that offers discounts or free items at 16 businesses in the Beaverdale neighborhood. Anyone getting their second dose of vaccine at one of three local pharmacy locations is eligible.
Offutt Air Force Base again requiring face masks indoors
BELLEVUE, Neb. | Offutt Air Force Base south of Omaha has announced it is reinstating a mask mandate, requiring all employees, contractors and visitors to wear a face mask indoors.
The requirement applies to everyone, even those who have been vaccinated for COVID-19. The military base outside Bellevue said in a social media post that the new requirement came from the Defense Secretary’s office and was triggered by rising coronavirus cases in Sarpy County.
The requirement goes into full effect Friday.
Additionally, the post said, those who are not vaccinated must maintain a distance of 6 feet from others, as outlined in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
