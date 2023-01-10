Boston Marathon Bombing

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, convicted and sentenced to death for carrying out the Boston Marathon bombing attack on April 15, 2013, that killed three people and injured more than 260, is pictured in this photograph released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2013

BOSTON — Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's attorney urged a federal appeals court Tuesday to throw out the 29-year-old's death sentence because of juror misconduct claims just months after it was revived by the nation's highest court.

Tsarnaev is making a renewed push to avoid execution after the Supreme Court last year reinstated the death sentence imposed on him for his role in the bombing that killed three people and injured hundreds near the finish line of the marathon in 2013.

