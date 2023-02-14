Voting Company Lawsuit

A headline about President Donald Trump is shown outside FOX News studios in 2018 in New York.

 File photo | Associated Press

NEW YORK — FOX News lost an attempt Tuesday to shut down a multibillion-dollar defamation lawsuit that accuses the network of spreading lies that a voting-technology company helped "steal" the 2020 election from then-U.S. President Donald Trump.

New York's Supreme Court Appellate Division, a mid-level appeals court, ruled against the network, which wanted judges to dismiss the $2.7 billion defamation case.

