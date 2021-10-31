What is COP?
GLASGOW, Scotland | The U.N. climate summit, known as COP26 this year, brings officials from almost 200 countries to Glasgow to haggle over the best measures to combat global warming.
Short for Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, it was first held in 1995. It also serves as the meeting of parties to the 1992 Kyoto Protocol that first committed countries to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and those that signed on to the 2015 Paris Agreement. Governments meeting in the French capital six years ago agreed on a target of keeping global warming below 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, ideally no more than 2.7F, by the end of this century compared with pre-industrial times.
The 26th conference was delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. More than 25,000 delegates are registered for the Glasgow event, which is being chaired by British official Alok Sharma.
HIGH-LEVEL SEGMENT
More than 100 world leaders will attend the start of the summit Monday and Tuesday, known as the high-level segment, including U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Germany's Angela Merkel, who presided over the first COP, will make one of her last international trips as chancellor, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to attend in person.
Queen Elizabeth II and Pope Francis have canceled their trips to Glasgow, while Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro are not scheduled to go but may deliver speeches by video link.
NDCs
The Paris accord set a target for limiting global warming but left it up to each country to submit its own emissions reduction targets, known as Nationally Determined Contributions.
Part of the plan was for countries to regularly review and, if necessary, update their targets to ensure the Paris goal is met.
Governments were required to submit their new NDCs five years after Paris, but that deadline was quietly pushed back a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
PARIS RULEBOOK
Countries had hoped to finalize the so-called Paris rulebook a few years after the accord was signed, but some elements of the agreement remain unfinished.
They include how countries collect and report their greenhouse gas emissions in a transparent way and how to regulate global carbon markets.
CLIMATE FINANCE
Among the top issues at COP26 is the question of how poor countries will afford the expense of ditching cheap fossil fuels in favor of renewable energy while adapting to the inevitable effects of global warming already "baked into" the atmosphere.
There is a consensus that rich nations, whose greenhouse gas emissions are largely responsible for climate change, have to pay up. The question is how much.
JUST TRANSITION
Many governments have stressed that finding 'green' jobs for millions of people working in the fossil fuel industry is a challenge.
This is true for developing countries as well as for rich nations such as the United States, where coal mines and oil fields are major employers in otherwise economically depressed regions.
CARBON SINKS
Trees, wetlands and oceans are constantly removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
Calculating how much CO2 is absorbed and stored by these carbon sinks is a key part of the climate change equation.
Some countries believe they can balance out much of their emissions using their own natural resources; scientists and environmental campaigners are skeptical about the idea.
THE GRETA FACTOR
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has said she doesn't want to be the center of attention and other campaigners from developing countries should be heard too.
But Thunberg, who inspired the Fridays for Future youth rallies, was mobbed like a rock star by fans and journalists Saturday as she arrived in Glasgow by train.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres acknowledged that mass climate protests have put pressure on world leaders to take the issue more seriously,
"Keep pushing for action," he told a youth conference Saturday.
New framework bolsters Biden's hand as climate summit begins
WASHINGTON | President Joe Biden heads to a United Nations climate conference Monday energized by a new legislative framework that, if enacted, would be the largest action ever taken by the United States to address climate change.
The $555 billion plan for climate spending is the centerpiece of a sweeping domestic policy package Biden and congressional Democrats presented Thursday, hours before the president traveled to Europe for another summit ahead of the climate meeting in Glasgow, Scotland.
Biden called the plan "the most significant investment to deal with the climate crisis that ever happened, beyond any other advanced nation in the world."
While far from certain to pass in a closely divided Congress, the new framework reassured nervous Democrats and environmental leaders that a president who has made climate action a key focus of his administration will not arrive in Glasgow empty-handed.
The plan did not give Biden everything he wanted, but supporters still believe that, if enacted, it would set the United States on a path to meet Biden's goal to cut carbon pollution in half by 2030.
"It's a real signal to the world that the U.S. is back and demonstrating leadership on climate change,'' said Tiernan Sittenfeld, senior vice president of the League of Conservation Voters.
Biden's plan includes more than $300 billion in tax incentives for renewable energy such as wind and solar power, as well as investments to boost nuclear power, sharply increase the number of electric vehicles and spur production of batteries and other advanced materials.
The plan also would spend at least $100 billion to address extreme weather such as wildfires, hurricanes and droughts, address "legacy pollution" in hard-hit areas and establish a Civilian Climate Corps, a New Deal-style program to create thousands of jobs building trails, restoring streams and helping prevent catastrophic wildfires.
But a proposal to reward power companies that move from fossil fuels to clean energy and penalize those that do not was dropped following opposition from coal-state Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. And the fate of a proposed fee on methane leaks during oil and gas production also was uncertain, though liberal Democrats were hopeful it will be included.
A recent analysis by the Rhodium Group, an independent research firm, found that passage of a bipartisan infrastructure bill and the larger climate and domestic policy package, combined with regulations by key federal agencies and state actions, could cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 45% to 51% below 2005 levels in 2030.
"We actually do think the U.S. can still put the target within reach, but it's going to require a lot of sustained follow-up action by the executive branch and states after Congress is done to get the rest of the way there,'' said John Larsen, an energy systems expert and co-author of the study.
He called Biden's goal, set at a virtual climate meeting at the White House in April, "ambitious" but said it's "better to aim high and push as hard as you can when the science is telling you that's literally what's required.''
The climate target is a key requirement of the 2015 Paris climate agreement, which Biden rejoined on his first day in office. It's also an important marker as Biden moves toward his ultimate goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Biden also has announced a plan to double financial aid to poorer nations to $11.4 billion by 2024 so those countries can switch to cleaner energy and cope with global warming's worsening impact. The plan puts rich nations close to their long-promised but unrealized goal of $100 billion a year in climate help for developing nations.
Biden is "leaning into climate more than any previous president, and it looks like he is prepared to continue to make this a top priority for his entire first term, which would be the first time an American president has done something like that,'' said Larsen, who worked in the Energy Department under President Barack Obama. He cited Biden's moves to rejoin the Paris agreement, kill the Keystone XL oil pipeline and pause oil and gas leasing on federal land, among other actions.
Even without signed legislation, Biden's framework shows U.S. leadership on climate, experts said. The U.S. can now tell China and other major polluters: "We set an ambitious goal. We've taken the first meaningful steps toward meeting that goal. What are you going to do?'' Larsen said.
Still, there is pressure on Biden and Congress to pass the infrastructure bill and the larger domestic policy package during the two-week climate summit or soon after.
"I do think that if the U.S. is not able, before the end of (the climate summit), to demonstrate that it has some policies in place, there's no way around it, the credibility will take a blow,'' said Nat Keohane, president of the independent Center for Climate and Energy Solutions.
While failure to adopt legislation would not be fatal if Congress passes a bill later in November or December, the clock is ticking, Keohane said. "This is the moment to get as much as can be achieved through Congress now,'' he said, "because everything else is going to need to be done by regulation" that could be undone by a future Republican president.
Even as he moves to curb carbon emissions, Biden is feeling pressure from Republicans who unanimously oppose his climate and energy proposals and blame him for a sharp increase in energy prices, including gasoline and home heating supplies.
"Because of Joe Biden's radical anti-energy agenda, people in every corner of this country are paying higher prices for energy," hurting struggling families, older adults and those on a fixed income, said Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, the top Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
Energy prices have surged in recent months as the economy reopens following COVID-19 shutdowns. Crude oil prices have climbed more than 60% this year amid strong demand and snarled supply chains, prompting Biden to pressure Saudi Arabia and other exporters to ramp up oil production following cuts during the pandemic.
National security adviser Jake Sullivan said there was no contradiction between Biden's climate goals and the request for more imported oil.
"This is not a light switch. We're not flipping off all use of fossil fuels in our economy overnight,'' Sullivan told reporters on Air Force One as he headed to Europe with the president. "We still have need for those fossil fuels during the transition period to make sure that our economy is working, jobs are being created, working families have their homes heated at night and so forth.''
Denouncing what he called a "certain 'gotcha' quality" to questions on oil imports, Sullivan said the administration must consider both the short and long term. "We have to at once pay attention to energy supply today and work towards a net-zero future,'' he said.
India, UK to launch global solar grid project at COP26
NEW DELHI | India and the U.K. will launch a project that aims to create a solar grid connecting countries in different parts of the world at the upcoming U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland.
The project, known as the "Green Grids Initiative," is being initiated by the International Solar Alliance, which was launched by India and France at the 2015 Paris climate conference to promote solar energy. The U.K. and India agreed to join forces in the initiative in May this year.
Although solar energy is becoming cheaper than dirtier alternatives, countries cannot rely on it at night and must fall back on fossil fuels that produce earth-warming greenhouse gases. This is especially the case in countries like India, where demand for power is soaring.
The new project is based on the idea that the sun is always shining in some part of the world, and the project aims to create a global grid that will transfer the sun's power from one place to another, said Ajay Mathur, the director general of the International Solar Alliance.
"For example, when it is dark in east Asia, it's still light in India... If there was a cable between India and east Asia, that solar electricity could be provided to east Asia," he said.
The idea of a grid spanning regions is not new, but this is the first attempt to create a global network. Some experts view the project as India's counter to China's sweeping Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.
Mathur said estimates showed that in the next three years, solar power will become as cheap as power from fossil fuels, which will make it easier to build new solar power plants and storage facilities. But even then it will require countries with different priorities to reach complex agreements.
The project aims to start with a "coalition of the willing," such as two countries that would mutually benefit from the transfer of solar electricity, he said. These countries would then have to decide how they want the interconnection to work and what rules would regulate it.
"The number of willing countries will keep on increasing over time, as costs lower and certainties become higher," he said.
Mathur said investors need to be assured their investment is safe and that they can get a positive return, while also ensuring that the cost of the electricity generated will be affordable.
The International Solar Alliance hoped to enter into an agreement with a new group called the Global Energy Alliance, which includes philanthropy organizations and multi-laterals like the World Bank, to create a $10 billion fund for the project and help mitigate risks, he said.
"So we create the projects, we take it to them and they help...make those projects safe enough to draw in investments from international organizations," he said.
Another potential challenge is if the path between two countries is impassable, for instance if the countries aren't stable. In other cases, a longer cable or one that goes beneath the ocean would be required. Any of these factors could sharply increase costs.
Even with a "fairly aggressive" timeline, Mathur said the first projects connecting different regional grids would still "take a year," since countries first need to be convinced of the concept and then work together to determine the best way to develop the interconnection.
Pope: May 'cry of the Earth' be heard at UN climate summit
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis on Sunday urged people to pray so that "the cry of the Earth" is heard at the U.N. climate summit getting underway in Glasgow, Scotland.
Francis in comments to the public in St. Peter's Square, on Sunday, noted that it was the first day of the crucial gathering. He told the crowd: "Let us pray so that the cry of the Earth and the cry of the poor" is heard by summit participants.
"May this encounter yield efficient answers offering concrete hope to future generations," the pope said. Francis has made care for the planet's fragile environment a key plank of his papacy.
In Rome Sunday, leaders of the G-20 nations accounting for 75% of greenhouse emissions were negotiating on what commitments they're willing to make to contain rising global temperatures.
