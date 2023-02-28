Consumer Confidence

Bags are displayed in the window of a Kate Spade store Jan. 30 in Pittsburgh.

 File photo | Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Consumer confidence dipped for the second straight month as stubborn inflation and anxiety over a potentially slowing economy weighed on Americans.

The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index slipped to 102.9 in February, from a reading of 106 in January.

