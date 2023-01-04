College Admissions Bribery

In this 2019 photo, William ‘Rick’ Singer, founder of the Edge College & Career Network, departs federal court in Boston.

 File photo | Associated Press

BOSTON — The mastermind of the nationwide college admissions bribery scheme that ensnared celebrities, prominent businesspeople and other parents who used their wealth and privilege to buy their kids’ way into top-tier schools was sentenced to 3½ years in prison Wednesday.

The punishment for Rick Singer, 62, is the longest sentence handed down in the sprawling scandal that embarrassed some of the nation’s most prestigious universities and put a spotlight on the secretive admissions system already seen as rigged in favor of the rich.

