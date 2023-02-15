Producers Prices

An employee restocks meats at a grocery store Jan. 13 in North Miami, Florida.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday that it expects the U.S. economy to stagnate this year with the unemployment rate jumping to 5.1% — a bleak outlook that was paired with a 10-year projection that publicly held U.S. debt would nearly double to $46.4 trillion in 2033.

The updated 10-year Budget and Economic Outlook outlined stark expectations for the coming year a s high interest rates and inflation, though easing, continue to impact U.S. households and businesses.

