Canada Shooting

York Regional Police tactical officers stand in the lobby of a condominium building Sunday in Vaughan, Ontario.

 Arlyn McAdorey | The Canadian Press via AP

TORONTO — A 73-year old man who had a long-running dispute with his condo board in a suburb above Toronto killed five people, including three board members, after he claimed in court and on social media that the building's electrical room was making him sick.

Chief James MacSween of the York Regional Police identified the suspect in Sunday night's attack in Vaughan, Ontario, as Francesco Velli. He said at a news conference Monday that Velli fatally shot three men and two women and wounded a 66-year-old woman, who is hospitalized and expected to survive.

