Train Derailment Ohio-Railroad Safety

The cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio, continued on Feb. 9.

 File photo | Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg wants the nation's freight railroads to immediately act to improve safety while regulators try to strengthen safety rules in the wake of a fiery derailment in Ohio that forced evacuations when toxic chemicals were released and burned.

Buttigieg announced a package of reforms Tuesday — two days after he warned the railroad responsible for the derailment, Norfolk Southern, to fulfill its promises to clean up the mess just outside East Palestine, Ohio, and help the town recover. He said the Department of Transportation will hold the railroad accountable for any safety violations that contributed to the Feb. 3 crash near the Pennsylvania border.

