Salary transparency laws aim to combat pay disparities
NEW YORK | Starting this week, job-seekers in New York City will have access to a key piece of information: how much money they can expect to earn for an advertised opening.
New York will require employers as of Nov. 1 to disclose "a good faith salary range for every job, promotion, and transfer opportunity advertised," according to the city's Commission on Human Rights.
Similar salary transparency laws are being adopted by a small but growing number of cities and states across the country in an effort to address pay disparities for women and people of color.
Seher Khawaja, senior attorney for economic empowerment at Legal Momentum whose organization helped draft the New York City law, said salary transparency "gives existing employees and workers information to better gauge how positions within their workplace are valued and whether they're being paid fairly."
It also gives employers a way to avoid liability.
"It puts their feet to the fire to think about how they're setting pay and to avoid discriminatory practices that were working their way in previously," Khawaja said.
Haris Silic, vice president at Artisan Talent, a staffing agency that places hundreds of creative professionals in New York City and across the country, said the law's implementation may initially be tough on the employer's side, but he thinks "everyone sees the value."
"Every employer was an employee once," he said.
Business groups, including New York's five borough chambers of commerce, have argued that the law could create "dissatisfaction in the workforce and demands to adjust existing pay scales that the employer may be unable to afford."
"During a labor shortage, or in the context of achieving diversity goals, the posted maximum may be significantly higher than the historical salary ranges," the groups wrote in a letter to the New York City Council.
Colorado was the first to adopt a salary transparency law in 2019, followed by California, Maryland, Nevada, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Washington, as well as cities like Cincinnati and Toledo, Ohio.
Rules for salary disclosures vary. In some cases, they require employers to share the information upon request or after an interview, with exemptions for small businesses. In other cases, employers must post salary ranges.
In Colorado, for example, a recent job posting on hiring site Indeed for an executive assistant in Denver advertised a salary range of $57,131 to $88,516 a year. A human resources data analyst role listed a range of $67,488 to $111,355 a year. A retail position at Target advertised an hourly salary of $23.75 to $40.40.
New York City's law is similar to Colorado's, but it applies only to employers with four or more workers rather than all businesses. That accounts for one-third of employers in the city but roughly 90% of workers, according to state Labor Department statistics.
The new wave of legislation marks a shift in who bears the onus for making salaries transparent, with more employers now being held responsible for creating an open work environment instead of leaving it to employees to figure out how their pay compares to their coworkers and whether to ask for fair compensation, according to Andrea Johnson, director of state policy at the National Women's Law Center.
Mary Ramsay, 55, a health educator based in Syracuse, New York who is looking for a job with higher pay, said she hopes New York City's salary transparency law will soon apply to the entire state, something that legislators are currently considering.
"Hiring people should be seen as a two-way contract," she said. "You're looking for a good partnership."
In September, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law requiring any employer with at least 15 employees to publish pay scales with its job listings. The law also went further than Colorado and New York by requiring large employers to submit an annual report to California's Civil Rights Department breaking down salaries by race, ethnicity, and sex.
In 2021, the median pay for full-time women workers was about 83% of men's pay, according to federal data, and women make less than their male counterparts in nearly all fields. For women of color, the numbers are even worse. A report by the National Partnership for Women and Families found that Black women make 64 cents for every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men. For Latina women, it's 54 cents and for Native American women, it's just 51 cents.
Khawaja said the disclosure of demographic information is a heartening addition to the California law, noting that one of the most significant reasons for persistent wage inequities is occupational segregation by gender and race. So long as women and people of color disproportionately work in lower wage industries, pay gaps will exist, she added.
"A disproportionate number of women are working lower wage jobs," Khawaja said. "So legislation to increase the minimum wage and eliminate exceptions, such as the tipped wage for certain categories of workers like restaurant workers, are really essential to closing that gap."
Here are some other things to know about salary transparency:
DISCUSSING PAY WITH CO-WORKERS IS LEGAL
Johnson emphasizes that it's perfectly legal to talk about pay on the job even if employers discourage it.
"The National Labor Relations Protection Act protects employees who discuss pay because it protects employees who discuss workplace conditions, and pay is a work condition," she said.
A lack of transparency around pay typically disadvantages women and people of color — the very same groups that are already statistically less likely to fare well in negotiations, Johnson added.
IT'S OK TO WITHHOLD YOUR SALARY HISTORY
Don't feel compelled to disclose your salary history with a potential employer. In fact, some cities and states have passed laws forbidding employers from even asking, a practice that can depress wages and lock in inequities.
"There's a fundamental information asymmetry in salary negotiation," said Kate Bahn, chief economist at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth. "Employers inherently have better information about wages, meaning they have an upper hand. The party that has more information is going to fare better."
SAME GOES FOR SALARY EXPECTATIONS
Some employers get around the salary history legal constraint by asking applicants to share their salary expectations, but Bahn said that can have the same effect of lowering offers.
That's why Laura Adler, assistant professor of organizational behavior at the Yale School of Management, said it's better to have salary transparency laws that require employers to disclose salary ranges — like in New York, Colorado, and California. Such laws are more difficult for employers to circumvent.
"The more policymakers can ground their interventions in the way companies actually run their businesses, the more effective those interventions are likely to be," she said.
When negotiating for a new job, know you have the right to decline to share salary expectations so that the employer opens the offer, advocates advise.
Key issue as Fed meets this week: When to slow rate hikes?
WASHINGTON | The Federal Reserve may reach a turning point this week as it announces what's expected to be another substantial three-quarter-point hike in its key interest rate — its fourth straight.
Fed officials will likely engage in a fraught debate over whether it may soon be time to slow its rate hikes, which are intended to cool the worst inflation in four decades but are also raising the risk of a recession.
At a news conference Wednesday after the Fed's latest meeting, Chair Jerome Powell could signal a forthcoming shift to smaller rate increases. Doing so would give officials time to assess the impact of the hikes.
Powell won't explicitly spell out the Fed's likely next moves. But economists say he could acknowledge that officials are discussing a downshift to a half-point rate increase in December. The Fed's hikes have already led to much costlier borrowing rates, ranging from mortgages to auto and business loans.
Those higher loan costs have weakened the home market, in particular. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, which was just 3.14% a year ago, topped 7% last week for the first time since 2002, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported. Sales of existing homes have fallen for eight straight months.
Fed officials have stressed that they need to raise rates significantly to tame inflation, which has caused hardships for millions of households. High inflation has also become a central point of attack for Republicans against Democrats in the midterm congressional elections.
Yet some economists have said the Fed should soon consider scaling back the fastest pace of rate increases since the early 1980s.
"It is time to think about calibrating these rate hikes," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG. As the Fed moves closer to finishing its rate increases, she said, "it makes sense to not be hitting the brakes so hard."
The Fed's benchmark short-term rate stands in a range of 3% to 3.25%. In September, policymakers forecast that they'd raise it by an additional 1.25 percentage points by year's end. That timetable suggests a three-quarter-point hike on Wednesday and a half-point increase in December.
One concern for the Fed is that if it suggests it could ease its credit tightening, the financial markets might conclude that it will soon stop raising rates altogether and perhaps cut them next year. Stock and bond prices would move higher, countering the Fed's efforts to slow the economy.
Fed watchers say there are two ways the central bank could avoid raising any misplaced optimism: Officials could send a tough anti-inflation message Wednesday by reiterating a point from the minutes of their September meeting. The minutes showed that the policymakers preferred to err on the side of raising rates too high, rather than raising them too little and risk perpetuating high inflation.
Another possibility is that in December, when policymakers will update their economic forecasts, they could pencil in an extra quarter-point rate hike early next year to underscore their determination to curb inflation, which reached a punishing 8.2% in September.
One reason the Fed might begin pulling back soon is that some early signs suggest that inflation could start declining in 2023. Consumers, squeezed by high prices and costlier loans, are starting to spend less. Supply chain snarls are easing — ocean freight costs have plunged 67% in the past year — which means fewer shortages. Wage growth is plateauing, which, if followed by declines, would reduce inflationary pressures.
For now, though, many Fed officials have said they see few signs inflation is coming down in a sustainable way.
"We need to see actual progress in core inflation and services inflation, and we are not seeing it yet," Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, said recently. (Core inflation excludes volatile food and energy costs and is considered a good reflection of underlying price pressures.)
A few have sounded more optimistic notes. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard listed several reasons inflation would likely fall soon, including price cuts by retailers to clear excess inventories. As a result, she said "moving forward deliberately" would help the Fed determine how the economy is handling its rate hikes and how many more might be needed.
And Mary Daly, president of the San Francisco Fed, noted recently that the central bank won't be carrying out three-quarter-point rate hikes indefinitely.
"The time is now to start talking about stepping down," Daly said.
Most of the signs of easing inflation have emerged in private-sector data sources, including websites that track rents and home prices. Some economists think Fed officials will have to assign greater weight to such sources in the coming months.
The data firm ApartmentList, for example, said rents in new leases fell from August to September for the first time this year. Even tracked over the past 12 months, the still-high 6.8% increase in rents was far less than the 12-month increase of 17.1% that was measured a year ago.
Yet in the government's consumer price index, housing costs are still rising at the fastest pace in decades. That reflects what many people are experiencing: Apartment dwellers who are now renewing leases likely face higher rents than they did a year ago.
The slowdown in housing costs will eventually feed into the government's data, though it could take a year or longer. Many economists think the Fed will have to take those slowing housing costs into account before then.
Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. economist at Nationwide, said that as interest rates reach levels that slow growth, and real-time data show slowdowns in rents and wages, Fed officials "need to be looking through the front windshield, not the back, and be more careful with their rate increases."
Other central banks have already started pulling back. The Bank of Canada raised rates by only a half-point last week even though a three-quarter-point hike was expected. The European Central Bank raised its key rate by 0.75 percentage point but signaled that its increases could cool.
These moves "contributed to expectations that a dovish pivot is coming for all global central banks," said economists at TD Ameritrade.
Musk floats paid Twitter verification, fires board
Billionaire Elon Musk is already floating major changes for Twitter — and faces major hurdles as he begins his first week as owner of the social-media platform.
Twitter's new owner fired the company's board of directors and made himself the board's sole member, according to a company filing Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
He's also testing the waters on asking users to pay for verification. A venture capitalist working with Musk tweeted a poll asking how much users would be willing to pay for the blue check mark that Twitter has historically used to verify higher-profile accounts so other users know it's really them.
Musk, whose account is verified, replied, "Interesting."
Critics have derided the mark, often granted to celebrities, politicians, business leaders and journalists, as an elite status symbol.
But Twitter also uses the blue check mark to verify activists and people who suddenly find themselves in the news, as well as little-known journalists at small publications around the globe, as an extra tool to curb misinformation coming from accounts that are impersonating people.
"The whole verification process is being revamped right now," Musk tweeted Sunday in response to a user who asked for help getting verified.
On Friday, meanwhile, billionaire Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal said he and his Kingdom Holding Company rolled over a combined $1.89 billion in existing Twitter shares, making them the company's largest shareholder after Musk. The news raised concerns among some lawmakers, including Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut.
Murphy tweeted that he is requesting the Committee on Foreign Investment — which reviews acquisitions of U.S. businesses by foreign buyers — to investigate the national security implications of the kingdom's investment in Twitter
"We should be concerned that the Saudis, who have a clear interest in repressing political speech and impacting U.S. politics, are now the second-largest owner of a major social media platform," Murphy tweeted. "There is a clear national security issue at stake and CFIUS should do a review."
Having taken ownership of the social media service, Musk has invited a group of tech-world friends and investors to help guide the San Francisco-based company's transformation, which is likely to include a shakeup of its staff. Musk last week fired CEO Parag Agrawal and other top executives.
There's been uncertainty about if and when he could begin larger-scale layoffs.
"I do think there will be a lot of layoffs," said Matthew Faulkner, an assistant finance professor at San Jose State University. Faulkner noted the need for cost-cutting after Musk bought Twitter for a premium and the platform's longtime struggles trying to turn a profit. But Musk might also want as quickly as possible to weed out employees who don't believe in his mission so that those who stay feel more secure.
"You don't want to have frantically scared employees working for you," Faulkner said. "That doesn't motivate people."
Those who have revealed they are helping Musk include Sriram Krishnan, a partner at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, which pledged back in the spring to chip in to Musk's plan to buy the company and take it private.
Krishnan, who is also a former Twitter product executive, said in a tweet that it is "a hugely important company and can have great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen."
Jason Calacanis, the venture capitalist who tweeted the poll about whether users would pay for verification, said over the weekend he is "hanging out at Twitter a bit and simply trying to be as helpful as possible during the transition."
Calacanis said the team already "has a very comprehensive plan to reduce the number of (and visibility of) bots, spammers, & bad actors on the platform." And in the Twitter poll, he asked if users would pay between $5 and $15 monthly to "be verified & get a blue check mark" on Twitter. Twitter is currently free for most users because it depends on advertising for its revenue.
Musk agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion in April but it wasn't until Thursday evening that he finally closed the deal, after his attempts to back out of it led to a protracted legal fight with the company. Musk's lawyers are now asking the Delaware Chancery Court to throw out the case, according to a court filing made public Monday. The two sides were supposed to go to trial in November if they didn't close the deal by the end of last week.
Musk has made a number of pronouncements since early this year about how to fix Twitter, and it remains unclear which proposals he will prioritize.
He has promised to cut back some of Twitter's content restrictions to promote free speech, but said Friday that no major decisions on content or reinstating of banned accounts will be made until a "content moderation council" with diverse viewpoints is put in place. He later qualified that remark, tweeting "anyone suspended for minor & dubious reasons will be freed from Twitter jail."
The head of a cryptocurrency exchange that invested $500 million in Musk's Twitter takeover said he had a number of reasons for supporting the deal, including the possibility Musk would transition Twitter into a company supporting cryptocurrency and the concept known as Web3, which many cryptocurrency enthusiasts envision as the next generation of the internet.
"We want to make sure that crypto has a seat at the table when it comes to free speech," Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao told CNBC on Monday. "And there are more tactical things, like we want to help bring Twitter into Web3 when they're ready."
He said cryptocurrency could be useful for solving some of Musk's immediate challenges, such as the plan to charge a premium membership fee for more users.
"That can be done very easily, globally, by using cryptocurrency as a means of payment," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.