IEA: Renewables could top coal as electricity source by 2025
BERLIN | The expansion of renewable power generation picked up sharply in 2022 and within three years it could pass coal as the top source of electricity, The International Energy Agency said in a new report published Tuesday.
The Paris-based agency said the global energy crisis stoked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered an unprecedented surge in renewables as countries look to wind and solar power to bolster their energy security.
More than 90% of global electricity expansion will be from renewable sources in the coming five years, the IEA said, revising its forecast for 2027 upward by 30%.
"Renewables were already expanding quickly, but the global energy crisis has kicked them into an extraordinary new phase of even faster growth as countries seek to capitalize on their energy security benefits," IEA's executive director, Fatih Birol, said. "The world is set to add as much renewable power in the next five years as it did in the previous 20 years."
"This is a clear example of how the current energy crisis can be a historic turning point toward a cleaner and more secure energy system," Birol added.
Replacing fossil fuels with renewables will help keep alive the possibility of limiting global warming to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the agency's report. That is the more ambitious limit countries agreed to in the 2015 Paris climate accord.
Facebook parent Meta threatens to remove news from platform
Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. said Tuesday it will be "forced to consider" removing news content from its platform if Congress passes legislation requiring tech companies to pay news outlets for their material.
The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, if passed, would allow news companies to collectively negotiate with social platforms over the terms on which their material appears on their sites.
Meta said it would rather pull news from its platforms than "submit to government-mandated negotiations that unfairly disregard the value we provide to news outlets." The value, Meta said in a statement tweeted by spokesman Andy Stone, includes "increased traffic and subscriptions."
Meta, which is based in Menlo Park, California, has taken similar stands in the past. Last year, it briefly blocked news from its platform in Australia after the country passed legislation that would compel tech companies to pay publishers for using their news stories. It later struck deals with Australian publishers.
BuzzFeed cuts 12% of staff, citing worsening econ conditions
NEW YORK | Digital media company BuzzFeed is cutting 12% of its workforce, citing worsening economic conditions.
The New York company, which made the announcement in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, did not disclose how many workers it was letting go. According to the data firm FactSet, BuzzFeed has 1,522 employees, which would mean roughly 180 of them would be laid off.
Advertisers, on which BuzzFeed relies, have broadly pulled back spending to address rising costs. Spending on advertising is typically among the most elastic items in a company's budget and is often the first place to see cuts.
"In order for BuzzFeed to weather an economic downturn that I believe will extend well into 2023, we must adapt, invest in our strategy to serve our audience best, and readjust our cost structure," Jonah Peretti, co-founder and CEO, wrote in a letter to staff.
Social media and other companies who rely on digital advertising have also recently announced layoffs, including Facebook parent Meta, Twitter, Snap and Gannett.
In addition to economic conditions BuzzFeed on Tuesday cited redundancies in its workforce related to the integration of Complex Networks, a youth entertainment company, which it acquired last year from Verizon and Hearst for $300 million.
The job cuts are expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2023, BuzzFeed said, and expects charges related to the job cuts of between $8 million and $12 million. Those would be booked in the fourth quarter of this year.
Shares of BuzzFeed fell more than 4% in midday trading, to $1.09 each. They traded close to $10 less than two years ago, when the company went public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).
BuzzFeed, founded by Peretti in 2006 and initially known for listicles and online quizzes, has established itself as a serious contender in the news business, winning a Pulitzer last year for international reporting. Its other brands include Tasty, the world's largest social food network.
It has been buying up competitors, including HuffPost, the media outlet founded in 2005 as The Huffington Post, from Verizon Media in 2020.
