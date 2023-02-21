LONDON | A trial of a four-day workweek in Britain, billed as the world’s largest, has found that most employees are less stressed, burned out and have better work-life balance. Findings from the University of Cambridge, Boston College and other researchers released this week show that most of the 61 companies that participated from June to December will keep going with the shorter hours. They say revenue largely stayed the same over the trial period and even grew compared with the same six months a year earlier. Employees have reported more job satisfaction, better sleep and improved mental health. There was also a 57% drop in the likelihood of employees quitting from the same period a year earlier.
US home sales fell again in January; prices edged higher
LOS ANGELES | The nation’s housing slump deepened in January as home sales fell for the 12th month in a row to the slowest pace in more than a dozen years. The National Association of Realtors said Tuesday that existing U.S. home sales fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4 million properties last month. January’s sales cratered by nearly 37% from a year earlier, but slipped 0.7% from December, while the median U.S. home price edged up 1.3% from January last year. The latest data suggest home may be “bottoming out,” said Lawrence Yun, the NAR’s chief economist.
Mormon church fined $5M for obscuring size of portfolio
SALT LAKE CITY | The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission says The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its investment arm will pay $5 million in fines. The SEC alleges the church used shell companies to obscure the size of the portfolio under the church’s control. Agency investigators said Ensign Peak Advisors, a church portfolio manger, hadn’t filed required paperwork to disclose the value of some assets. The agency fined Ensign Peak $4 million and the church $1 million. The faith, widely known as the Mormon Church, maintains billions of dollars of investments. It has faced increasing scrutiny because religious groups are largely exempt from paying U.S. taxes.
