Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 40 cents to $75.35 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for September delivery fell 17 cents to $79.46 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 3 cents $2.72 a gallon. August heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.64 a gallon. August natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.60 per 1,000 cubic feet. Gold for August delivery was unchanged at $1,980.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 13 cents to $25.39 an ounce and September copper fell 2 cents to $3.81 a pound. The dollar rose to 139.63 Japanese yen from 138.85 yen. The euro fell to $1.1202 from $1.1228.
Netflix’s 2Q subscriber growth surges
SAN FRANCISCO | Netflix enjoyed its biggest springtime spurt in subscribers since the early days of the pandemic three years ago, providing the latest sign that a recent crackdown on password sharing and the rollout of a cheaper version of its video streaming service are paying off.
The video streaming service added 5.9 million subscribers during the April-June period, according to numbers released Wednesday along with its latest quarterly financial results. The gains easily surpassed the roughly 2.2 million additional subscribers that analysts surveyed by FactSet Research had anticipating. Netflix ended June with 238.4 million worldwide subscribers.
United Airlines says it made $1 billion in the second quarter
United Airlines said Wednesday it earned more than $1 billion in the second quarter despite canceling 3,800 flights in the last two weeks of June, when it struggled to recover from storms that crippled its key operation in the New York City area.
United indicated that it sees no let-up in strong demand for tickets: It raised its forecast of third-quarter and full-year profit.
The report underscores how airline revenue and profits are soaring as travel bounces back after the pandemic. Big carriers like United are benefitting especially from the strong recovery in international travel after the lifting of COVID-19-related restrictions.
