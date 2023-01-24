Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance

WASHINGTON | The Justice Department and eight states have sued Google, alleging that its dominance in digital advertising harms competition. The government alleges that Google's plan to assert dominance has been to "neutralize or eliminate" rivals through acquisitions and to force advertisers to use its products by making it difficult to use competitors' products. The antitrust suit was filed in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia. Attorney General Merrick Garland was expected to discuss it at a news conference later Tuesday.

