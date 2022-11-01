Pfizer rides Paxlovid sales to better-than-expected quarter
Pfizer’s COVID-19 treatment helped the pharmaceutical giant balance tumbling international sales for its coronavirus vaccine and top third-quarter expectations.
The pill treatment Paxlovid brought in $7.5 billion in sales in the quarter and has generated more than $17 billion so far this year.
Sales from the vaccine Comirnaty, meanwhile, tumbled 66% to $4.4 billion in the quarter. That was mainly due to changes in a European Commission supply agreement that pushed dose deliveries into the fourth quarter. Sales also were hurt by slow demand in emerging markets.
But vaccine sales jumped in the United States after regulators approved a new booster dose and expanded access to children as young as 6 months old. Pfizer books the vast majority of revenue from Comirnaty and splits profit, as well as the cost to make and distribute the vaccine, with German development partner BioNTech.
Pfizer’s top-selling COVID-19 vaccine and treatment generated more than half the company’s revenue in third quarter. Sales for both are expected to trail off in the coming years but still amount to billions of dollars annually.
Pfizer also faces the expiration in the next several years of patents protecting key products from cheaper generic competition. Those include the breast cancer drug Ibrance and Eliquis, for preventing blood clots and strokes.
Company leaders emphasized during a Tuesday call with analysts that they are making progress addressing those future revenue challenges through a combination of acquisitions and drug development.
Pfizer also said Tuesday that a large international study found vaccinating moms-to-be was nearly 82% effective at preventing severe cases of RSV, the common but scary respiratory virus, in their babies’ most vulnerable first 90 days of life.
Pfizer executives said Tuesday that vaccine could hit the market late next year, depending on regulatory approvals, and could become another multi-billion dollar sales generator.
Overall, Pfizer’s profit jumped 6% to $8.61 billion in the third quarter, and adjusted earnings totaled $1.78 per share.
That easily topped analyst expectations of $1.39, according to a survey by FactSet.
Revenue slid 6% to $22.64 billion as the strong dollar dented international sales, but Pfizer’s top line also beat Wall Street projections, which were for $21.07 billion in sales.
Pfizer Inc., based in New York, also raised and narrowed its 2022 earnings forecast. It now expects adjusted earnings to range between $6.40 and $6.50 per share.
Analysts forecast earnings of $6.40 per share.
Company shares jumped more than 2%, or $1.09, to $47.64 in late-morning trading while broader indexes slipped.
Uber sees few signs of customer pullback despite inflation
Shares of Uber surged Tuesday after the company said there is little evidence that Americans are pulling back on hailing rides or ordering food deliveries despite soaring inflation.
“Cities are reopening, travel is building, and more broadly a continued shift of consumer spending from retail back to services,” said CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. “We’ve seen these trends continue into the fourth quarter with October tracking to be our best month ever for mobility and total company gross bookings.”
The company expects fourth-quarter gross bookings to rise 23% to 27% from last year, totaling $30 billion to $31 billion.
Shares of Uber Technologies Inc., down almost 30% this year, jumped 15% at the opening bell to $30.57.
In the most recent quarter, gross bookings increased 26% to $29.1 billion, or 32% on a constant-currency basis. Trips grew 19% to about 21 million trips a day, on average.
The San Francisco ride-hailing service struggled during the pandemic amid lockdowns, but has thrived with the rollout of vaccinations as Americans head back to the office, go out on the town, or stay home and order dinner from a restaurant.
Uber had struggled to find enough drivers to meet demand and last month, the Biden administration proposed new standards that would make it more difficult to classify millions of workers as independent contractors. That could effect companies like Uber and company shares on the day the proposal was released tumbled by double digits.
Khosrowshahi said Tuesday that any ruling along those lines “effectively returns us to the framework during Obama’s presidency which was a framework in which we grew significantly.”
He said there is an ongoing dialog with states about how workers are classified and providing protections for independent contractors.
”The road is going to be bumpy and for us the nature of work is always going to be a big issue that we have a responsibility to shape going forward in dialogue obviously with local governments,” Khosrowshahi said.
Industry analysts see tailwinds ahead for Uber as life returns to normal after the pandemic.
”Uber is continuing to see healthy growth as the driver shortage is essentially over while the company continues to benefit from travel returning, shifting to the office, and other post-pandemic trends continue to hold globally with Uber poised to benefit into 2023,” Wedbush’s Dan Ives wrote Tuesday.
Third-quarter revenue rose to $8.34 billion from $4.85 billion. This beat the expectations of analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research, who predicted $8.08 billion in revenue.
Uber lost $1.21 billion, or 61 cents per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30. That compares with a wider loss of $2.42 billion, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier. Wall Street was looking for a loss of 17 cents per share.
Oil giant Saudi Aramco has $42.4B profit in third quarter
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Oil giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday reported a $42.4 billion profit in the third quarter of this year, a 39% bump buoyed by the higher global energy prices that have filled the kingdom’s coffers but helped fuel inflation worldwide.
The oil firm’s profits will help fund the kingdom’s assertive Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plans for a futuristic city on the Red Sea coast, but also comes as the U.S. grows increasingly frustrated by higher prices at the pump chewing into American consumer’s wallets.
Those tensions yet again have chilled relations between Riyadh and Washington before the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
In a note to investors, the predominantly state-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Co. said its average barrel of crude sold for $101.70 in the third quarter — up from $72.80 at the same point last year. It’s Aramco’s second-largest quarterly profit in its history, just before its second-quarter results this year saw a profit of $48.4 billion.
It put its profits so far in 2022 at $130.3 billion, compared to $77.6 billion in 2021. It made $30.4 billion in the third quarter last year.
”While global crude oil prices during this period were affected by continued economic uncertainty, our long-term view is that oil demand will continue to grow for the rest of the decade given the world’s need for more affordable and reliable energy,” Aramco CEO Amin H. Nasser said in a statement.
Aramco will keep its dividend this quarter at $18.8 billion, the world’s highest.
Benchmark Brent crude traded just shy of $95 a barrel Tuesday. The sliver of Aramco that the kingdom has put on Riyadh’s Tadawul stock market stood at $9.29 a share before trading Tuesday — putting its valuation at just over $2 trillion. Only Apple’s valuation, at $2.44 trillion, is higher.
Saudi Arabia’s vast oil resources, located close to the surface of its desert expanse, make it one of the world’s cheapest places to produce crude. For every $10 rise in the price of a barrel of oil, Saudi Arabia stands to make an additional $40 billion a year, according to the Institute of International Finance.
That’s crucial as Prince Mohammed and his father, King Salman, rely on oil revenues to fund the kingdom’s government. The International Monetary Fund puts Saudi Arabia’s breakeven price for crude at just under $80 a barrel. The prince also likely wants to use the high oil prices to help fund his planned $500 billion futuristic city called Neom on the Red Sea.
OPEC and a loose confederation of other countries led by Russia agreed in early October to cut its production by 2 million barrels of oil a day, beginning in November.
OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia, has insisted its decision came from concerns about the global economy. Analysts in the U.S. and Europe warn a recession looms in the West from inflation and subsequent interest rate hikes, as well as food and oil supplies being affected by Russia’s war on Ukraine.
In Washington, anger has grown with Saudi Arabia, particularly from President Joe Biden, who traveled to the kingdom in July and shared a fist bump with Crown Prince Mohammed. That’s even after he called the kingdom “a pariah” over Saudi security forces killing Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 — a slaying American intelligence agencies believe came at the crown prince’s orders.
Biden recently warned the kingdom that “there’s going to be some consequences for what they’ve done” as a gallon of regular gasoline costs on average $3.75. Gasoline prices often rank among the top concerns for American voters.
Saudi Arabia lashed back, publicly claiming the Biden administration sought a one-month delay in the OPEC cuts that could have helped reduce the risk of a spike in gas prices ahead of the U.S. midterm elections.
Biden on Monday separately accused oil companies of “war profiteering” as he raised the possibility of imposing a windfall tax on American energy companies if they don’t boost domestic production.
