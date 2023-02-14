Reports: T-Mobile users experience service outages across U.S.

BELLEVUE, Wash. | Customers of wireless provider T-Mobile US Inc. reported widespread service outages in the U.S. late Monday. Posts on Downdetector.com and Product-Reviews.net indicated T-Mobile service outages in multiple areas of the country. Many Twitter users also have reported T-Mobile outages. Numerous posts by users said their service had been changed to "SOS mode," meaning they were not directly connected to a network but could still make emergency calls. Many posts reported service eventually was restored. T-Mobile President of Technology Neville Ray issued a statement early Tuesday saying service has returned to "near normal levels."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.