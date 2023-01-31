US probes complaints of parts flying off of Ford Explorers
DETROIT | The U.S. government's road safety agency is investigating complaints that windshield trim panels can fly off of Ford Explorers while they're traveling at highway speeds. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 164 complaints about the trim pieces detaching on 2011 through 2019 Explorer SUVs. The probe covers about 1.86 million vehicles. The parts could hit the windshield of following vehicles or even a motorcycle rider, possibly causing loss of control and a crash, the agency said. The agency doesn't have any reports of crashes or injuries.
Murdoch pulls plug on possible merger of News Corp., FOX
NEW YORK | Rupert Murdoch has pulled the plug on a proposal to merge his News Corp. and FOX Corp. In statements Tuesday, the companies said their boards received letters from Murdoch withdrawing the plan. They say the letters indicated that "a combination is not optimal for shareholders of News Corp. and FOX at this time." The media mogul first floated the merger in October. News Corp. owns The Wall Street Journal, New York Post and book publisher HarperCollins, while Fox Corp. controls FOX News, FOX Sports and local TV stations. The Murdoch family controls both corporations but had spun off the FOX properties into a separate company after selling FOX entertainment assets to Walt Disney Co. in 2019.
Boeing bids farewell to an icon, delivers last 747 jumbo jet
SEATTLE | Boeing bids farewell to an icon on Tuesday: It's delivering its final 747 jumbo jet. Since it debuted in 1969, the 747 has served as a cargo plane, a commercial aircraft capable of carrying nearly 500 passengers, and the Air Force One presidential aircraft. It revolutionized international travel. But over about the past 15 years, Boeing and its European rival Airbus have introduced more profitable and fuel efficient wide-body planes, with two engines instead of the 747's four. The final plane is the 1,574th built by Boeing in the Puget Sound region of Washington state. It's being delivered to cargo carrier Atlas Air.
