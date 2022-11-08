Kohl's-CEO

A pair of shoppers arrive at a Kohl’s in 2021 in Everett, Massachusetts.

 File photo | Associated Press

Kohl’s CEO steps down to take president role at Levi Strauss

NEW YORK | Michelle Gass, CEO of department store chain Kohl’s, is stepping down from her role early next month and will become the president of denim giant Levi Strauss & Co.

