Dubai ends 30% tax on alcohol sales, fee for liquor licenses
ROME | Dubai ended its 30% tax on alcohol sales in the sheikhdom Sunday and made its required liquor licenses free to obtain, ending a long-standing source of revenue for its ruling family to apparently further boost tourism to the emirate.
The sudden New Year's Day announcement, made by Dubai's two state-linked alcohol retailers, came apparently from a government decree from its ruling Al Maktoum family. However, government officials did not immediately acknowledge the decision and did not respond to questions from The Associated Press.
But it follows years of loosening regulations over liquor in the sheikhdom, which now sells alcohol during daylight hours in Ramadan and began providing home delivery during the lockdowns at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Alcohol sales have long served as a major barometer of the economy of Dubai, a top travel destination in the UAE, home to the long-haul carrier Emirates. During the recent World Cup in nearby Qatar, Dubai's many bars drew commuting soccer fans.
However, a pint of beer easily can cost over $10 at a bar, with other drinks running even higher. It wasn't immediately clear if this would cause a price drop at alcohol-serving establishments or if it only would affect those buying it from retailers.
Alcohol distributor Maritime and Mercantile International, which is part of the wider Emirates Group, made the announcement in a statement.
"Since we began our operations in Dubai over 100 years ago, the emirate's approach has remained dynamic, sensitive and inclusive for all," said Tyrone Reid of MMI. "These recently updated regulations are instrumental to continue ensuring the safe and responsible purchase and consumption of alcoholic beverages in Dubai and the UAE."
MMI did not respond to a question over whether the decision was permanent. However, an ad put up by MMI urged customers to buy from its stores, saying "you no longer need to drive out to the other emirates." Dubai residents long have driven into Umm al-Quwain and other emirates for bulk, tax-free alcohol purchases.
African & Eastern, the second alcohol retailer believed to be at least partially held by the state or affiliated firms, also announced the end of the municipality tax and license fees.
Under Dubai law, non-Muslims must be 21 or older to consume alcohol. Drinkers are supposed to carry plastic cards issued by the Dubai police that permit them to purchase, transport and consume beer, wine and liquor. Otherwise, they can face fines and arrest — even though the sheikhdom's vast network of bars, nightclubs and lounges almost never ask to see the permit.
Still, relatively liberal Dubai is an outlier among others in the region. Sharjah, an emirate that borders Dubai to the north, outlaws alcohol, as do the nearby nations of Iran, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
Abu Dhabi, the capital of the oil-rich UAE, ended its alcohol license system in September 2020. The announcement Sunday also came as the UAE prepares to introduce a 9% corporate tax in June atop of other fees and charges it levies while avoiding personal income taxes.
India's top court upholds legality of 2016 currency ban
NEW DELHI | India's top court said Monday that the government's surprise decision in 2016 to demonetize high-value bills was legal and taken after consultation with India's central bank.
The five-judge constitution bench was hearing petitions challenging the currency ban that rendered 86% of India's currency invalid without warning. They contended that the move was not a considered decision of the government and should be struck down by the court.
Four judges on the five-member bench said the government made the decision after consulting with the Reserve Bank of India and stated there was no flaw in the decision-making process.
Justice BV Nagarathna, however, gave a dissenting judgment, calling the decision "unlawful" and "an exercise of power, contrary to law." She said the currency ban could have been carried out through an act of Parliament, not by the government.
In November 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise TV announcement that all 500-rupee and 1,000-rupee notes would be withdrawn immediately from circulation. The government defended the decision by saying it would root out illegally hoarded cash, fight corruption and crack down on money laundering and terrorist financing.
The government eventually released new currency notes worth 500 and 2,000 rupees. However, the sudden decision caused losses for small businesses and manufacturers, bringing on an economic slump and months of financial chaos for ordinary, cash-dependent Indians who lined up at banks and ATMs for days as cash ran dry.
According to the Centre for Monitoring the Indian Economy, a Mumbai-based research firm, India lost 3.5 million jobs in the year following demonetization.
The economy took another blow in 2017 when the government replaced a complex system of cascading federal and state taxes with a single Goods and Services Tax. Many small businesses — the backbone of much of India's economy — were unable to comply with the new law and shut down.
India's main opposition Congress party Monday said the top court's decision said nothing about the impact of demonetization and whether its objects were achieved, calling the currency ban "a singularly disastrous move."
"The majority Supreme Court verdict deals with the limited issue of the process of decision-making, not with its outcomes," Jairam Ramesh, the party's spokesperson said in a statement.
NYC nurses, hospitals resume contract talks; some reach pact
NEW YORK | A possible strike by thousands of New York City nurses is looming even though nurses at one hospital reached a tentative agreement hours before their contract was set to expire. The pact affecting 4,000 nurses at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital awaits ratification. Contract talks between nurses and seven other hospitals will resume this week to avert a strike by 12,000 other nurses as early as Jan. 9. Their contracts expired Tuesday. The union issued a 10-day notice that it intends to strike if an agreement isn't reached. The advance notice is required by law to give hospitals to arrange for alternative staffing.
New Israeli government vows to develop West Bank tourism
JERUSALEM | The tourism minister of Israel's new hardline government on Sunday promised to invest in developing the West Bank, calling the occupied area "our local Tuscany."
Haim Katz made the comments days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government took office, promising in its coalition guidelines to make West Bank settlement construction a top priority. His coalition includes far-right settler leaders in top posts.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war and has built dozens of settlements that are now home to roughly 500,000 Israelis.
The Palestinians claim the entire area as part of a future independent state and consider the settlements illegal — a position that is widely shared by the international community. Israel's commitment to deepening its control of the West Bank has threatened to put it on a collision course with some of its closest allies.
At a ceremony Sunday, Katz said he would channel resources to promote tourism in the West Bank. "We will invest in areas that may not have received sufficient support to date," he said. "For example, our local Tuscany in Judea and Samaria," he added, using the biblical term for the West Bank favored by religious and right-wing Israelis.
The West Bank settler community has developed a small tourism sector that includes hotels, bed and breakfasts and wineries. Israel considers these industries to be part of the country's broader tourism sector, while international human rights groups have said they deepen control of occupied territory.
Airbnb in 2018 said it would bar listings in the Israeli settlements, but it quickly backed down under heavy Israeli pressure. Last year, Booking.com said it was adding warnings to its listings there.
On Friday, the U.N. General Assembly asked the U.N.'s highest judicial body to give its opinion on the legality of Israeli policies in the occupied West Bank.
Netanyahu called the resolution "disgraceful" and said Israel is not obligated to cooperate with the International Court of Justice.
