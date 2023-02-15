GOP subpoenas tech CEOs as part of probe into censorship
WASHINGTON | Subpoenas were sent to the chief executives of the five largest tech companies on Wednesday as congressional Republicans moved to investigate what they assert is widespread corporate censorship of conservative voices
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, issued the subpoenas as the latest in a series of escalations by a party that has long promised to investigate Big Tech's content moderation, especially when it came to COVID-19.
The letters were sent to Mark Zuckerberg of Meta; Sundar Pichai of Alphabet; Satya Nadella of Microsoft; Tim Cook of Apple; and Andy Jassy of Amazon.com.
And in them, Jordan outlined the committee's objective to "understand how and to what extent the Executive Branch coerced and colluded with companies and their intermediaries to censor speech."
Spokespeople for Microsoft and Meta said Wednesday that they have already begun producing documents. A request for comment from Apple, Alphabet and Amazon was not immediately returned.
The committee asked the companies to produce documents and communications by March 23 that show any communication between them and the executive branch of the U.S. government relating to moderation, deletion, suppression or reduced circulation of content.
Notably missing from the list of companies subpoenaed is Twitter. The new owner, Tesla founder Elon Musk, has proven to be more sympathetic to conservatives than Twitter's previous administration.
Just last week, three former Twitter executives appeared before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee to testify about the company's decision to initially block a New York Post article in October 2020 about the contents of a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden.
The former employees conceded in that hearing that they made a mistake by blocking a story about the president's son, from the social media platform in the run-up to the 2020 election, but adamantly denied GOP assertions they were pressured by Democrats and law enforcement to suppress the story.
In Wednesday's letter, Jordan outlined how Musk's decision last year to release a slew of company information to independent journalists "have exposed how Big Tech and the federal government have worked hand ways that undermine First Amendment principles."
The documents and data, titled "the Twitter Files," largely show internal debates among employees over the decision to temporarily censor links to the Hunter Biden story. The tweet threads lacked substantial evidence of a targeted influence campaign from Democrats or the FBI, which has denied any involvement in Twitter's decision-making.
The hearing and subsequent subpoenas this month continue a yearslong trend of GOP leaders calling tech company leaders to testify about alleged political bias. Democrats, meanwhile, have pressed the companies on the spread of hate speech and misinformation on their platforms.
FTX bankruptcy judge denies request for independent examiner
DOVER, Del. | The judge presiding over the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has denied a request by the U.S. bankruptcy trustee to appoint an independent examiner in the case.
The trustee, who serves as a government watchdog in Chapter 11 reorganizations, argued that the company's financial affairs and business operations, including allegations of unprecedented fraud leading to its collapse, should be reviewed by a disinterested person, not left to an internal investigation.
But Judge John Dorsey rejected the request on Wednesday. He agreed with FTX and its official committee of unsecured creditors that an examiner's work would be too costly and would duplicate investigations already under way by FTX's new leadership, the creditors committee and several federal agencies.
"There is no question that if an examiner is appointed, the cost of the examination, given the scope suggested by the trustee at the hearing, would be in the tens of millions of dollars and would likely exceed 100 million dollars," Dorsey said.
The judge noted that the goal of the bankruptcy is to return as much value as possible to FTX creditors and customers. "Every dollar spent in these cases on administrative expense is a dollar less to creditors," he said.
Dorsey also indicated that he has confidence in John Ray III, who replaced FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried as CEO on the same day the company sought bankruptcy protection in November.
"There is no question that Mr. Ray is completely independent of prior management and the companies he was appointed to lead," Dorsey said, describing Ray as "highly qualified" and "a consummate professional." The judge similarly expressed confidence in the independent directors appointed by Ray to oversee four silos of FTX business units during the bankruptcy.
Meanwhile, Bankman-Fried is scheduled to appear in a New York courtroom on Thursday for a review of his bail conditions. Prosecutors have expressed concerns about Bankman-Fried accessing the internet using a virtual private network. They acknowledge that VPNs can be used for benign purposes but note that they also can be used to disguise data transfers and the use of international cryptocurrency exchanges.
Bankman-Fried, 30, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he illegally diverted massive amounts of customer money from FTX to Alameda Research, his cryptocurrency hedge fund trading firm. He has been confined with electronic monitoring to his parents' home in Palo Alto, California, after being released on a $250 million personal recognizance bond.
FTX co-founder and chief technology officer Gary Wang and Carolyn Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research, have pleaded guilty to charges including wire fraud, securities fraud and commodities fraud and are cooperating with federal prosecutors.
