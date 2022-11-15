Tesla board chair testifies in Musk compensation lawsuit
WILMINGTON, Del. | The head of Tesla's board of directors testified Tuesday in a shareholder lawsuit challenging a 2018 compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk potentially worth more than $55 billion that she was less concerned about how much time Musk would commit to the company than in the results he could bring.
"We didn't talk about time," Robyn Denholm said when asked about her discussions with Musk about the compensation plan, which didn't include any requirement on how much time he would devote to the company, as opposed to his other business ventures.
"He was focused on achieving results, not on any quantum of time he would need to spend," Denholm said. She added that she doesn't know how many hours Musk — who last month took over Twitter after paying $44 billion for the social media platform — devotes to Tesla.
"I'm not concerned about time," added Denholm, who was a member of the compensation committee at the electric car and solar panel maker that developed the plan. "I know periods of time where he is sleeping on the factory floor."
The lawsuit alleges that the performance-based stock option grant was negotiated by the compensation committee and approved by Tesla board members who had conflicts interest due to personal and professional ties to Musk, including investments in his companies. It also alleges the shareholder vote approving the compensation plan was based on a misleading proxy statement.
The lawsuit alleges that the proxy wrongly described members of the compensation committee as "independent," and characterized all of the milestones that triggered vesting in the stock options as "stretch" goals meant to be difficult to achieve, even though internal projections indicated that three operational milestones were likely to be achieved within 18 months of the stockholder vote.
Attorneys for the defendants have noted that two institutional proxy advising firms that urged shareholders to reject the plan nevertheless noted that it would require "significant and perhaps historic achievements" and require growth that "appear stretching by any benchmark."
"I thought they, at the time, were quite audacious," Denholm said of the milestones.
The plan called for Musk to reap billions if Tesla hit certain market capitalization and operational milestones. For each incidence of simultaneously meeting a market cap milestone and an operational milestone, Musk, who owned about 22% of Tesla when the plan was approved, would get stock equal to 1% of outstanding shares at the time of the grant. His interest in the company would grow to about 28% if the company's market capitalization grew by $600 billion.
Each milestone in the plan includes growing Tesla's market capitalization by $50 billion and meeting aggressive revenue and pretax profit growth targets. Musk would receive the full benefit of the pay plan, $55.8 billion, only if Tesla hit a market capitalization of $650 billion and unprecedented revenue and earnings within a decade.
To date, Tesla has achieved all 12 of the market capitalization milestones and 11 operational milestones, resulting in the vesting of 11 of the grant's 12 tranches and providing Musk over $52.4 billion in stock option gains, according to the lawsuit. Since the grant was awarded, Tesla's market capitalization has increased from $59 billion to more than $613 billion now, having briefly hit $1 trillion early this year. Musk has sold Tesla stock to finance the Twitter purchase, adding downward pressure on the shares.
Shares of Tesla and other automakers have been battered this year, but the Austin, Texas, company earned $5.5 billion in 2021, blowing away the previous year's profit of $721 million. It also produced a record 936,000 vehicles, nearly double vehicle production in 2020.
Attorneys for the plaintiff have suggested that incentivizing Musk to remain at Tesla's helm by offering a huge compensation package was unnecessary, because he's never suggested that he might leave. They've also suggested that Musk's true motive in negotiating the package was to fund his dream to colonize Mars.
Denholm said the primary issue was not how Musk might spend the proceeds of his option grants, but ensuring that he was motivated and committed to Tesla's success.
"Quite honestly, I don't know how much it costs to do any interplanetary travel," she said.
In a November 2017 email to former Tesla General Counsel Todd Maron, Musk expressed optimism that the compensation package would be seen in a favorable light.
"Given that this will all go to causes that at least aspirationally maximize the probability of a good future for humanity, plus all Tesla shareholders will be super happy, I think this will be received well," he wrote, adding that "it should come across as an ultra bullish view of the future."
Business group sues over new corporate ownership database
WASHINGTON | A small business lobbying group filed suit Tuesday to block the Treasury Department's upcoming requirement that tens of millions of small businesses register with the government as part of an effort to prevent the criminal abuse of anonymous shell companies.
The National Small Business Association argues that the new reporting rule violates the U.S. Constitution, saying it is unduly burdensome on small firms, violates privacy and free speech protections and infringes on states' powers to govern businesses.
The legal challenge points to the friction between maintaining privacy rights and the government's effort to uncover sources of criminal activity, especially as the U.S. attempts to sanction Russian oligarchs and wealthy friends of Russian President Vladimir Putin since the start of his invasion of Ukraine.
The wealthy Russians are accused of hiding stolen money and assets in the U.S. and around the world.
"We already have very strong rules in place where financial institutions actually see the transfer of money through the economy, and do follow up on the data collected," Todd McCracken, president of the small business group, said at a news conference. He said small business owners are "hugely concerned" about their private information being shared with the government.
The group filed a lawsuit in Alabama federal court against the Treasury Department, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and acting director of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network Himamauli Das.
The rule finalized in September requires most American businesses with fewer than 20 employees — roughly 32.6 million companies — to register with the government as of Jan. 1, 2024. They must provide the government with details on their owners and others who benefit from them under a regulation that's intended to peel back the layers of ownership that can hide unlawfully obtained assets.
Treasury officials said the regulatory burden will be small, costing about $85 per business, but will offer massive benefits to law enforcement, which will be one of few parties with access to the database. Small businesses are targeted because shell companies, often used to hide illegally obtained assets, tend to have few employees.
Ian Gary, executive director of the FACT Coalition, a nonprofit that promotes corporate transparency, said in an email that the new rule "will protect our financial system and small businesses from the criminal abuse of anonymous shell companies." A representative from Treasury declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Kenyen Brown, an attorney representing the small business association, said the law, while well-intentioned, is a "gross government overreach."
"The right avenues for the government to gather money laundering and possible anti-terrorism financing activity is through transaction monitoring and financial institutions performing their due diligence," he said, adding that the new registration rule "is not the way."
Amazon plans new virtual care offering based on messaging
Amazon is stepping back into virtual care with a new service that uses secure messaging to connect patients with doctors for help with nearly two dozen conditions.
The retail giant said Tuesday it will launch "Amazon Clinic" in 32 states to provide medication refills and care for conditions like allergies, erectile disfunction, hair loss, migraines and urinary tract infections. That list does not include the flu, COVID-19, ear infections or other urgent care conditions for which patients often seek help through telemedicine.
Amazon said it will work to add other conditions over time to the service, which will not accept insurance. It also plans to expand the service to more states in the coming months.
Virtual care, or telemedicine, exploded in popularity when COVID-19 hit a couple years ago and patients initially hunkered down in their homes to avoid catching the virus. Its use has since waned but remains popular for its convenience and its ability to improve access to care.
Some doctors had started providing care through secure messaging before the pandemic. They began working through companies like 98point6 or CirrusMD, which touts its ability to connect people with a doctor in less than a minute.
Tuesday's announcement from Amazon comes more than two months after the company said it will shut down Amazon Care, a hybrid virtual, in-home service it spent years developing. The company launched that service in 2019 for its Washington employees. It expanded it last year, allowing private employers nationwide to sign up for the service. But that effort didn't get much traction.
The company shifted its target, announcing in July that it planned to acquire One Medical, a primary care organization that, as of March, had about 767,000 members and 188 medical offices in 25 markets. The $3.9 billion deal was seen as way for Amazon to reposition its health ambitions towards a model that was more established and could me more profitable. The Federal Trade Commission is reviewing that deal.
The planned purchase of One Medical was the first major acquisition announced under Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, who took over the role from founder Jeff Bezos last year. He has said he sees health care as a growth opportunity for the company beyond its more established retail and cloud computing businesses.
Amazon's foray into health care also includes Amazon Pharmacy, an online drug store that allows its Prime members to order medication or prescription refills, and have them delivered to their front door in a couple of days. In its announcement on Tuesday, Amazon said Amazon Pharmacy and One Medical were two key parts of its health care plans.
"But we also know that sometimes you just need a quick interaction with a clinician for a common health concern that can be easily addressed virtually," the company said.
Amazon.com Inc. said the price for care will be set by the providers, not Amazon Clinic, and it did not offer a range in a blog post announcing the service.
Shares in Amazon were up 5.1% in morning trading.
