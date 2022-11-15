Tesla board chair testifies in Musk compensation lawsuit

WILMINGTON, Del. | The head of Tesla's board of directors testified Tuesday in a shareholder lawsuit challenging a 2018 compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk potentially worth more than $55 billion that she was less concerned about how much time Musk would commit to the company than in the results he could bring.

