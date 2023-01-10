France Pension Overhaul

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne delivers her speech during a press conference Tuesday in Paris.

 Pool via AP

French PM unveils pension changes, unions call for strikes

PARIS | French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Tuesday unveiled a contentious pension overhaul aimed at raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030, which prompted vigorous calls for strikes and protests from leftist opponents and labor unions.

