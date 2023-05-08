Banks report tougher credit standards in wake of failures
WASHINGTON | A Federal Reserve report shows that banks raised their lending standards for business and consumer loans in the aftermath of three large bank failures. It's a trend that could slow the economy in coming months. The report, known as the senior loan officers survey, asked banks if they have tightened their lending standards by taking steps such as demanding higher credit scores, charging higher interest rates, or other moves that altogether would make it harder for businesses and consumers to obtain loans. About 46% of all banks said they had raised standards for business loans known as commercial and industrial loans, up from just under 45% in the previous quarter.
Australian company says has found oil, gas in Zimbabwe
HARARE, Zimbabwe | An Australian-listed company exploring for oil and gas in Zimbabwe says that it has found deposits of both as well as helium in the Cabora Bassa Basin in the north of the country. Invictus Energy said in a statement Monday that results from an analysis of samples from drilling conducted last year confirmed “the presence of light oil and rich natural gas-condensate, with condensate gas ratios estimated at between 30 to 135 barrels per million cubic feet.” The company said the results also showed the presence of helium gas “in commercial concentrations." Helium is used in the production of semi-conductors and liquid crystal display (LCD) panels.
Indiana judge deals blow to state's lawsuit against TikTok
INDIANAPOLIS | An Indiana judge has ruled that downloading the free social media app TikTok doesn't amount to a consumer transaction under state law, dealing a blow to the state attorney general's lawsuit claiming the Chinese-owned video-sharing platform misleads its users about the level of inappropriate content and security of consumer information. The decision issued last week denied the request from Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita for a court order preventing TikTok from stating on online app stores that it has "none" or "infrequent/mild" references to drugs, sexual or other inappropriate content for children as young as 12. Judge Craig Bobay of Allen County Superior Court in Fort Wayne also ruled that state courts don't have authority over TikTok's statements to Apple's app store as both companies are based in California.
