U.S. to require more rest between shifts for flight attendants
Airlines will be required to give flight attendants at least 10 hours off duty between shifts, one more hour than currently, under a rule announced Tuesday by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen said that the extra hour of rest would contribute to safety.
The rule goes into effect in 30 days, and airlines have up to 90 days to comply.
Congress directed the FAA in 2018 to increase the rest requirement for flight attendants and eliminate a provision that let crews work with less rest under some circumstances.
"It took us way too long, but we are finally here," Nolen said at a news conference at Reagan Washington National Airport, where he was flanked by more than a dozen flight attendants.
Current federal rules allow flight attendants to work up to 14 hours in a day and get nine hours of rest between shifts.
The Association of Flight Attendants has fought for years for a longer break between shifts. The union thought it had prevailed four years ago, when Congress voted by large margins to require more rest. The union's president, Sara Nelson, appeared with Nolen at the news conference and accused the Trump administration of attempting to kill the expansion through regulatory foot-dragging.
Union officials have pointed to a 2020-2021 increase in incidents involving unruly passengers as demonstrating the need to give cabin crews more rest between shifts. Airlines have reported fewer incidents since the federal requirement to wear face masks on flights ended in April.
"This is a small handful of people making it hell for flight attendants on the front lines," Nelson said.
The FAA took public comments on the extra rest requirement in both 2019 and 2021 and received more than 1,000 comments from airlines, flight attendants and the public.
Airlines for America, a trade group representing the largest U.S. airlines, said safety is always the industry's top priority, and "having rested and alert flight attendants who are prepared to carry out their responsibilities, including cabin safety and other duties, is critical to this goal." The group said it supports "scientifically validated and data-driven countermeasures to prevent fatigue."
Poll: Many pessimistic about improving standard of living
NEW YORK | More than half of Americans believe it's unlikely younger people today will have better lives than their parents, according to a new poll from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Most of those polled said that raising a family and owning a home are important to them, but more than half said these goals are harder to achieve compared with their parents' generation. That was particularly true for younger people — about seven in 10 Americans under 30 think homeownership has become harder to achieve.
About half of those polled also said it's hard for them to improve their own standards of living, with many citing both economic conditions and structural factors.
Josean Cano, 39, a bus operator in Chicago who is Hispanic, said he's had a harder time economically than his parents. He mentioned inflation, high housing costs, and the recent baby formula shortage as examples.
"Things have doubled and tripled in price, " he said. "We're not talking about gym shoes or concert tickets. We're talking about essentials. Six months ago, you couldn't find PediaSure. And if you could find it, it would be $20. It used to be $11 at Target."
Cano also pointed to the fact that the real purchasing power of the minimum wage was higher for previous generations and that rents and the cost of education were more reasonable.
According to the Economic Policy Institute, the federal minimum wage in 2021 was worth 34% less than in 1968, when its purchasing power peaked.
"Many people perceive their options are less than what they had in the past," said University of Chicago professor Steven Durlauf, who studies inequality and helped construct the study. "A lot of sense of well-being has to do with relative status, not absolute status."
The study also showed marked partisan disagreements over whether structural factors contribute to social mobility.
Democrats were more likely than Republicans to say that factors such as parents' wealth, the community one lives in, college education, race and ethnicity, and gender greatly affect one's social mobility. Black and Hispanic adults were also more likely than white adults to say a college education, race and ethnicity, and gender are very important factors.
Acacia Barraza, 35, who lives in Las Lunas, New Mexico and works as an employee services coordinator, said she was more optimistic about social mobility for Hispanic Americans before the election of former President Donald Trump. Barraza is Hispanic and Native American.
"Before, I would have thought we had made progress," she said. "That we'd be able to have more and be more. But we're battling the same battles our parents did. Trump brought it back to the forefront."
Barraza said that student debt, which she and her husband both have, has made raising a family and working towards buying a house more difficult.
According to Department of Education data, average student loan debt has increased for all generations, reaching record highs. Of adults under 30 who have a bachelor's degree or higher, 49% have student loan debt. Federal borrowers 24 and younger owe an average of $14,434, those aged 25 to 34 owe an average debt of $33,570, and those aged 35 to 49 owe an average federal debt of $43,208.
Mark Claffey, 52, who is disabled, white, and lives in Logan, Ohio, said that "everything costs more" now than it did for his parents' generation.
"Back then you could make something on a limited budget," he said. "You could do more with less. Bread cost less than a dollar."
Now, Claffey says he and his wife find themselves squeezed at the end of the month on their fixed income budgets. He also thinks the country is more divided and polarized along partisan lines than in previous eras.
Compared with younger people, Americans aged 60 or older are more likely to believe it's easier for them to achieve a good standard of living compared with their parents, the poll found.
Only 35% of adults over 60 said it is "much or somewhat harder" to achieve a good standard of living, compared with 54% of adults aged 18-29.
The poll also found that Black Americans have a more positive outlook on upward mobility for future generations than white Americans.
Poll respondent Glen McDaniel, 70, who is Black and works as a medical laboratory scientist in Atlanta, said he has "a certain amount of optimism" about the prospect of future generations having a better standard of living because he "knows for a fact it's possible, not something you read in a book."
"I've seen a lot of history through these eyes," he said. "There were times when even someone looking like me going to college didn't seem possible. We would have to think, going on vacation — would people who look like us be safe, or would we be harassed? It's incredible to think that was during my lifetime."
McDaniel said his mother started college, but dropped out, and that he went to the University of Toronto. He said seeing technological advances also contributes to his feeling that future generations may make gains.
McDaniel added that his optimism is "a little constrained by the political climate right now."
"There's still a climate of people coming out from under rocks motivated by their worst fears," he said. "It's not as blatant as when I was a kid. But it's still part of the American ethos."
Fourth union approves deal with railroads to get 24% raises
OMAHA, Neb. | Another union has approved the deal it made with the major freight railroads last month that helped prevent a strike to secure 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses for the workers it represents.
The American Train Dispatchers Association said Tuesday that 64% of its roughly 1,600 members approved the deal with Union Pacific, BNSF, Kansas City Southern, CSX, Norfolk Southern and other railroads. The union said dispatchers will receive an average payout of $17,500 when the five-year deal becomes final because it is retroactive to 2020.
Four smaller railroad unions have now approved their deals with the railroads, but the two biggest unions that represent engineers and conductors won't vote on their tentative agreements until mid-November. All 12 unions that represent some 115,000 workers have to approve these deals to prevent a strike, but much of the attention is focused on the engineers and conductors because they have some of the biggest concerns about schedules and working conditions.
Those two unions have said that the strict attendance policies some railroads have put in place after the industry cut nearly one-third of its jobs over the past six years make it difficult to take any time off and keep workers on call 24-7.
But even if one of the rail unions does reject their deal now, there won't automatically be a strike because both sides have agreed to allow some time to return to the table if a deal does fail to get approved.
Most of the deals the rail unions are voting on closely follow the recommendations that a special board of arbitrators that President Joe Biden appointed made this summer to help resolve the contract dispute that began nearly three years ago. The administration put pressure on both sides to reach agreements before the Sept. 16 strike deadline because of concerns about how a strike might cripple the economy.
In addition to what that board recommended, the unions that represent engineers and conductors — the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen and the Transportation Division of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers unions — also negotiated to get three unpaid leave days for medical appointments and a promise that workers won't be penalized if they are hospitalized. The railroads also agreed to negotiate further with those unions about improving the scheduling of regular days off for workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.