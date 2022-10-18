Amazon Union Election

Amazon workers and supporters march during a rally Monday in Castleton-On-Hudson, about 15 miles south of Albany, New York.

 Rachel Phua via AP

Amazon workers reject union bid in upstate New York

NEW YORK | Amazon workers in upstate New York overwhelmingly rejected a union bid on Tuesday, handing a second defeat to the labor group that's been attempting to drag the company to the negotiating table since its historic win earlier this year.

