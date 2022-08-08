FAA clears Boeing to resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliner

WASHINGTON | Federal regulators said Monday they are satisfied with changes Boeing has made in the production of its 787 Dreamliner passenger jet, clearing the way for the company to resume deliveries to airline customers "in the coming days."

