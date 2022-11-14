MacKenzie Scott acknowledges another $2B in donations
NEW YORK | Megadonor and novelist MacKenzie Scott announced almost $2 billion in donations to 343 organizations in a short blog post Monday, emphasizing her interest in supporting people from underserved communities.
In her first post in nearly eight months, Scott showcased her donations to numerous funds as a "great resource" for giving. "They pool donations and spread them across a diverse group of smaller organizations working toward a common cause," she wrote. "The funds we picked look for teams with lived experience in the issues they're addressing."
Scott also repeated a promise first made in December last year to release a database of the organizations to which she's donated.
Her list of donations includes several that have been previously announced, including $85 million to the Girl Scouts of the USA last month, $39 million to Junior Achievement USA in August, and $123 million to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America in May. In Monday's announcement, no donation amounts were listed.
The ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Scott vaulted to philanthropic fame in 2019 when she pledged to give away the majority of her wealth and then dropped $5.8 billion in donations by the end of 2020.
The announcement Monday brought the amount she's said she's given to around $14 billion to some 1,500 organizations.
Bezos said in an interview with CNN published Monday that he would give away the majority of his wealth in his lifetime, though he didn't specify how.
Forbes estimates Scott's net worth to be $29.5 billion, a figure which has fallen since a peak in 2021.
Beyond the speed and size of her giving, Scott's approach to spending her money also caught the attention of other major donors and nonprofit recipients: she uses a small team of advisors led by a consultancy and typically informs nonprofits of the largest donations they have ever received through a cold call or following a nondescript email. Her gifts come with no conditions and very few reporting requirements.
Because she's made these donations as an individual and not through a foundation, little public record exists besides announcements from the recipient organizations – not all of whom have disclosed the sums they've received.
Throughout the previous three years, Scott has not spoken about her philanthropy other than through her blog posts, choosing not to respond to media requests.
Scott's list of donations also featured a poem by Gwen Nell Westerman, "Dakota Homecoming," saying it inspires her to stop talking every time she reads it.
"I had to close my laptop for a couple of days before writing this very short post," Scott wrote.
University of California academic workers on strike
LOS ANGELES | Nearly 48,000 unionized academic workers at all 10 University of California campuses walked off the job Monday, calling for better pay and benefits.
The strike by researchers, postdoctoral scholars, tutors, teaching assistants and graders threatens to disrupt classroom and laboratory instruction across the statewide university system just weeks ahead of final exams in December.
Picket lines went up at 8 a.m., with workers saying they need significant pay raises to afford to live in cities like Los Angeles, San Diego and Berkeley where housing costs are soaring.
The students and employees involved are represented by the United Auto Workers. Rafael Jaime, president of UAW Local 2865, which represents 19,000 of the 48,000 academic workers, joined protesters at UC San Diego.
"We are negotiating with the university around the clock and listening to all their offers," Jaime told the Los Angeles Times. "We're going to be out here as long as it takes."
Demonstrators were also out in force at UC campuses in Santa Cruz, Merced, Santa Barbara, and Irvine. Some 300,000 student attend the 10 schools that make up one of the nation's most prestigious state university systems.
In a statement, UC said it had entered the talks with a "genuine willingness to compromise," adding that "many tentative agreements" on issues such as health and safety had been reached.
"UC's primary goal in these negotiations is multiyear agreements that recognize these employees' important and highly valued contributions to UC's teaching and research mission with fair pay, quality health and family-friendly benefits, and a supportive and respectful work environment," the statement said.
In addition to pay raises, the unionized workers are demanding child care subsidies, enhanced health care for dependents, public transit passes, lower tuition costs for international scholars and better accessibility for workers with disabilities.
Antitrust battle over iPhone app store goes to appeals court
SAN FRANCISCO | Apple is heading into a courtroom faceoff against the company behind the popular Fortnite video game, reviving a high-stakes antitrust battle over whether the digital fortress shielding the iPhone's app store illegally enriches the world's most valuable company while stifling competition.
Oral arguments Monday before three judges on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals are the latest volley in legal battle revolving around an app store that provides a wide range of products to more than 1 billion iPhones and serves as a pillar in Apple's $2.4 trillion empire.
It's a dispute likely to remain unresolved for a long time. After hearing Monday's arguments in San Francisco, the appeals court isn't expected to rule for another six months to a year. The issue is so important to both companies that the losing side is likely to take the fight to the U.S. Supreme Court, a process that could extend into 2024 or 2025.
The tussle dates back to August 2020 when Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, filed an antitrust lawsuit in an attempt to obliterate the walls that have given Apple exclusive control over the iPhone app store since its inception 14 years ago.
That ironclad control over the app store has enabled Apple to impose commissions that give it a 15% to 30% cut of purchases made for digital services sold by other companies. By some estimates, those commissions pay Apple $15 billion to $20 billion annually — revenue that the Cupertino, California, company says helps cover the cost of the technology for the iPhone and a store that now contains nearly 2 million mostly free apps.
U.S. District Judge Barbara Gonzalez Rogers sided almost entirely with Apple in a 185-page ruling issued 13 months ago. That followed a closely watched trial that included testimony from Apple CEO Tim Cook and Epic CEO Tim Sweeney, as well as other top executives.
Although she declared Apple's exclusive control over iPhone apps wasn't a monopoly, Gonzalez Rogers opened one loophole that Apple wants to close. The judge ordered Apple to allow apps to provide links to payment alternatives outside the app store, a requirement that has been put off until the appeals court rules.
Monday's arguments are expected to open with Epic lawyer Thomas Goldstein trying to persuade the trio of judges — Sidney R. Thomas, Milan D. Smith Jr. and Michael J. McShane — why Gonzalez Rogers should have looked at the iPhone app store and the payment system as distinctly separate markets instead of bundling them together.
A lawyer for the Justice Department will also get a chance to explain why the agency believes Gonzalez Rogers interpreted the federal antitrust law too narrowly, jeopardizing future enforcement actions against potentially anti-competitive behavior in the technology industry. Although the department technically isn't taking sides, its arguments are expected to help Epic make its case that the appeals court should overturn the lower court decision.
Another lawyer for the California Attorney General's office will present arguments defending the law that Gonzalez Rogers cited in ordering Apple to provide links to alternative ways to pay outside its app store.
Apple lawyer Mark Perry will get the chance to make the final arguments, giving him an opportunity to tailor a presentation aimed at answering some of the questions that the judges may ask the lawyers preceding him.
Much of what Perry says is likely to echo the successful case that Apple presented in the lower court.
During his testimony in lower court, Cook argued that forcing Apple to allow alternative payment systems would weaken the security and privacy controls prized by consumers who buy iPhones instead of devices running on Google's Android software. That scenario would create "a toxic kind of mess," Cook warned on the witness stand.
Even as he railed against Apple's ironclad grip on the app store, Sweeney acknowledged he owns an iPhone himself, partly because of its security and privacy features.
