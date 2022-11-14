Philanthropy MacKenzie Scott

Then-MacKenzie Bezos arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

 File photo | Associated Press

MacKenzie Scott acknowledges another $2B in donations

NEW YORK | Megadonor and novelist MacKenzie Scott announced almost $2 billion in donations to 343 organizations in a short blog post Monday, emphasizing her interest in supporting people from underserved communities.

