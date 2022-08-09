Chipotle to pay NYC workers $20M for violating labor laws
NEW YORK | Chipotle Mexican Grill will pay $20 million to current and former workers at its New York City restaurants for violating city labor laws, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday.
According to investigators, Chipotle's violations of the city's Fair Workweek law included failing to post work schedules 14 days in advance, pay a premium for schedule changes and offer available shifts to current employees before hiring new employees.
The settlement between the city and the California-based fast-food chain covers about 13,000 employees who worked at the chain's New York City outlets between 2017 and this year. It is the result of an investigation by the city's Department of Consumer and Worker Protection into complaints filed by 160 Chipotle workers and Local 32BJ of the Service Employees International Union, city officials said.
"Today's settlement with Chipotle is not only a victory for workers by securing up to $20 million in relief for approximately 13,000 workers, but also sends a strong message, as the largest worker protection settlement in New York City history, that we won't stand by when workers' rights are violated," Adams, a Democrat, said in a statement.
Under the agreement, any hourly New York City Chipotle worker is eligible to receive $50 for each week worked between Nov. 26, 2017, and April 30, 2022. Chipotle will also pay $1 million in civil penalties to the city.
"We're pleased to be able to resolve these issues and believe this settlement demonstrates Chipotle's commitment to providing opportunities for all of our team members while also complying with the Fair Workweek law" Scott Boatwright, Chipotle's chief restaurant officer, said in a statement.
Boatwright said the company has taken steps to improve compliance through measures such as improved time-keeping technology and looks forward to "continuing to promote the goals of predictable scheduling and access to work hours for those who want them."
Warren Buffett's company has bet $47B on the oil sector
OMAHA, Neb. | Warren Buffett's company has bought up more than $11 billion worth of Occidental Petroleum stock this year, giving Berkshire Hathaway control of more than 20% of the oil producer.
Occidental's stock rose more than 3.5% on Tuesday to $62.18 after Buffett revealed his latest purchases of nearly 6.7 million Occidental shares worth more than $400 million.
Wall Street follows Buffett's actions closely, including his investments in Occidental Petroleum. Its shares have more than doubled in price this year.
Berkshire has repeatedly acquired shares of the Houston driller whenever the stock falls below $60 in recent months. Buffett also dropped more than $20 billion on Chevron stock in the first quarter of this year and took advantage of the surge in oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine. Berkshire's Chevron stake is worth more than $24 billion.
That means Buffett's Omaha, Nebraska, conglomerate holds nearly $47 billion in oil sector investments because Berkshire holds another $10 billion worth of preferred Occidental shares that it picked up in 2019 when it helped finance Occidental's purchase of Anadarko.
And Buffett may not be done. Berkshire owns warrants to buy another 83.9 million Occidental shares at $59.62 apiece. Edward Jones analyst Jim Shanahan estimates that Berkshire's oil sector holdings are worth $46.6 billion today even without the value of those warrants.
Because Berkshire now owns 20.2% of Occidental's stock, it will be allowed to record a proportional share of the oil producer's earnings on its earnings reports. That could provide a roughly $2 billion a year boost to Berkshire's bottom line.
Buffett aggressively invested in stocks this year when the market was weighed down by soaring inflation and rising interest rates. Berkshire spent more than $51 billion on stocks in the first quarter, but the pace of its investments slowed considerably in the second quarter when it was a net buyer of only $3.8 billion in stocks with much of that going into Occidental. Berkshire will detail all its second-quarter stock purchases later this month.
In addition to the stakes it holds in companies, Berkshire owns more than 90 companies outright, including BNSF railroad, Geico insurance, several major utilities and an eclectic assortment of manufacturing and retail businesses like See's Candy, Dairy Queen, Helzberg Diamonds, Fruit of the Loom and Precision Castparts. Most of those businesses have performed well this year, but Berkshire reported a $44 billion quarterly loss over the weekend on a sharp drop in the paper value of its stock portfolio.
Russia curtails oil shipments to central Europe
Several countries in Europe dependent on Russian energy suffered another blow with confirmation Tuesday that oil shipments have stopped through a critical pipeline.
Russian state pipeline operator Transneft said it halted shipments through the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline, which flows through Ukraine to the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary.
Transneft cited complications due to European Union sanctions for its action on Aug. 4, saying its payment to the company's Ukrainian counterpart was refused.
The northern leg of the Druzhba pipeline, which runs through Belarus to Poland and Germany, was unaffected, Transneft reported.
EU leaders agreed in May to embargo most Russian oil imports by the end of the year as part of the bloc's sanctions over Moscow's war in Ukraine.
The embargo covers Russian oil brought in by sea but allowed temporary Druzhba pipeline shipments to Hungary and certain other landlocked countries in central Europe.
Slovakia's oil pipeline network operator, Transpetrol, and the refining company Slovnaft confirmed that Druzhba shipments to the nation had stopped. Slovakia receives almost all its oil through the Druzhba pipeline.
Slovnaft, which is owned by Hungary's MOL energy group, said its production has not been affected.
Slovnaft spokesperson Anton Molnar said the company and MOL were discussing with Russia and Ukraine an option for MOL, or Slovnaft, to pay the transit fees.
"The following days will show if it's another escalation of the energy war by Russia or a technical problem about payments," Czech Industry and Trade Minister Jozef Sikela said.
Slovakia's economy minister, Richard Sulik, previously said his country has enough oil in its reserves for about 120 days.
Russia has also curtailed natural gas shipments to Europe after most countries refused to abide by Russian President Vladimir Putin's wartime order requiring payments in rubles instead of dollars or euros.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.