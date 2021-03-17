LEAD: Wall Street closes higher after Fed says will keep rates low

Stocks closed higher Wednesday, reversing an early slide after the Federal Reserve reassured Wall Street that it expects to keep its key interest rate near zero through 2023.

The central bank’s renewed commitment to leaving rates at rock bottom lows comes even as its latest economic forecast calls for growth of 6.5% this year and for inflation to climb above 2% for the first time in years. Wall Street has been anxious about the potential for higher inflation to drive up bond yields further and has been looking for signs that the central bank shares its concerns.

Major stock indexes had been down for most of the day, led by another wave of selling in technology companies as bond yields rose, driving the closely watched 10-year Treasury yield up to 1.68% at one point, the highest level since January 2020.

After Powell spoke stocks gradually pivoted higher and bond yields fell. The turnaround nudged the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average to all-time highs and pulled the tech-heavy Nasdaq out of the red.

The S&P 500 rose 11.41 points, or 0.3%, to 3,974.12, recovering from a 0.7% slide. The benchmark index has now notched an all-time high 14 times this year. The Dow gained 189.42 points, or 0.6%, to 33,015.37. The Nasdaq, which had been down 1.5%, rose 53.64 points, or 0.4%, to 13,525.20.

Banks, industrial stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending helped lift the market. Those gains outweighed a pullback in health care, utilities and other sectors.

Smaller company stocks, the market’s standout gainers so far this year, also had good day. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 16.87 points, or 0.7%, to 2,336.39.

Treasury yields mostly fell, reversing an earlier move higher. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note, which has surged in recent weeks on inflation concerns, rose to 1.64%, the highest level since February 2020. It hit 1.62% late Tuesday.

U.S. housing construction tumbled 10.3% in February

WASHINGTON | Severe winter weather in much of the country pushed home construction down a sharp 10.3% in February while applications for new construction fell by 10.8%.

The decline pushed home and apartment construction down to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,42 million units last month, compared to a rate of 1.58 million units in January when housing starts had fallen 5.1 percent, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

Even with the two months of declines, economists are optimistic that housing will bounce back in coming months, helped by ultra-low mortgage rates and rising demand by American who have been cooped up for the past year as the coronavirus pandemic rages.

German automaker BMW ramps up electric vehicle offerings

FRANKFURT, Germany | German automaker BMW said Wednesday it intends to speed the rollout of new electric cars, vowing to bring battery-powered models to 50% of global sales by 2030. The company underlined the point by unveiling a new all-electric model three months ahead of plan.

BMW declined, however, to follow General Motors and other automakers who have said their goal is to phase out internal combustion passenger vehicles by a specific date. Instead, the Munich-based carmaker said it would adjust production among battery, hybrid and efficient internal combustion engines as different parts of the world adopt electric driving at different rates.

Amazon jumps into health care with telemedicine initiative

FALLS CHURCH, Va. | Amazon is making its first foray into providing health care services, announcing Wednesday that it will be offering its Amazon Care telemedicine program to employers nationwide.

Currently available to the company’s employees in Washington state, Amazon Care is an app that connects users virtually with doctors, nurse practitioners and nurses who can provide services and treatment over the phone 24 hours a day. In the Seattle area, it’s supplemented with in-person services such as pharmacy delivery and house-call services from nurses who can take blood work and provide similar services.

On Wednesday, the tech giant announced it will immediately expand the service to interested employers in Washington who want to purchase the service for their employees. By the summer, Amazon Care will expand nationally to all Amazon workers, and to private employers across the country who want to join.