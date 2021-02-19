How major U.S. stock indexes fared Friday

Major indexes ended a wobbly day on Wall Street with mixed results Friday. The S&P 500 closed slightly lower to mark its first losing week in the last three.

Declines for several Big Tech stocks including Facebook and Amazon helped pull the index down even as other indexes rose.

Small-company stocks did far better than the rest of the market, as they have since the beginning of the year. Those companies would benefit the most from a pickup in the economy.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 7.26 points, or 0.2%, to 3,906.71. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.98 point, less than 0.1%, to 31,494.32. The Nasdaq rose 9.11 points, or 0.1%, to 13,874.46. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 48.30 points, or 2.2%, to 2,266.69.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 28.12 points, or 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 35.92 points, or 0.1%. The Nasdaq fell 221.01 points, or 1.6%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 22.67 points, or 1%.

Honda taps tech expert as chief to steer in ecological times

TOKYO | Toshihiro Mibe, a research expert tapped to be president of Japanese automaker Honda on Friday, promised to steer the company toward new growth by focusing on ecological models and safety technology.

Honda Motor Co. said Mibe replaces Takahiro Hachigo effective April 1, and subject to shareholders’ approval at a meeting in June.

“I am going to build a house that is the future of Honda on the foundation of businesses that Mr. Hachigo has worked so hard to create. And this building must have resilience, to withstand this once in a hundred years transformation,” Mibe told reporters.

Mibe stressed the automaker will be aggressive about developing and selling electric vehicles.

Mibe, who joined Honda in 1987, had been widely expected to take the top post, according to Japanese media. He was instrumental in further forging Honda’s partnership with U.S. automaker General Motors Co.

U.S. existing home sales, and prices, rise again in January

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose again last month, a sign that the housing market’s strong momentum from 2020 may be carrying over into this year.

Existing U.S. home sales rose 0.6% in January from the previous month to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 6.69 million annualized units, the National Association of Realtors said Friday. Sales jumped 23.7% from a year earlier. It was the strongest sales pace since October and the second highest since 2006.

Home prices also rose. The U.S. median home price was $303,900 in January, an increase of 14.1% from a year earlier. Prices increased in every region of the country.

The red-hot housing market has left the number of available properties for sale at record lows. The dearth of homes for sale has been the main driver of home prices.

“Sales easily could have been even 20% higher if there had been more inventory and more choices,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist.

—From AP reports