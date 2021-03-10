LEAD: Consumer prices up 0.4% last month but core prices moderate

WASHINGTON | U.S. consumer prices increased 0.4% in February, the biggest gain in six months, led by a sharp jump in gasoline prices. But core inflation, excluding food and energy, posted a much smaller 0.1% gain, easing fears about a possible sustained acceleration in inflation.

The Labor Department said Wednesday that the February advance in its consumer price index followed a 0.3% rise in January and was the largest advance since a similar 0.4% increase in August.

Consumer prices are up 1.7% over the past year, a still moderate performance for inflation which is running below the Federal Reserve's 2% target for price increases. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy, is up just 1.3% for the past 12 months.

Still, financial markets have been roiled in recent weeks about worries that inflation could suddenly start climbing at a faster rate, prompting the Federal Reserve to start raising its benchmark rate which has been a a record low since the pandemic hit a year ago.

Concerns about inflation have been behind the recent turbulence in financial markets. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has sought to ease inflation worries by saying while prices will likely jump in coming months as the country continues to re-open, those gains should be temporary and not a sign that inflation is getting out of control.

That view is supported by private economists. Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. financial economist at Oxford Economics, predicted that core inflation on a 12-month basis could rise as high as 2.5% this spring. "However, we share the Fed's view that the rise will be transitory and will not represent the start of an upward spiral," she said in a research note.

Over half of the 0.4% overall price increase in February came from a second monthly surge in gasoline prices, which rose 6.4% after a 7.4% jump in January. Gasoline costs have been climbing since December, reflecting rising costs of crude oil.

A survey by AAA found that the national average for gasoline has reached $2.77, a jump of 31 cents over the past month. The auto club predicted gas prices could keep rising to around $2.90 this spring. The last time gas prices got close to $3 a gallon was three years ago.

The CPI report showed declines in a number of areas with used car prices falling 0.9% and clothing costs down 0.7%. New car prices were unchanged in February after having fallen in January.

Airline fares fell 5.1% while hotel room rates were down 2.3%. The travel industry has been hard-hit by the coronavirus.

Homebound children drive surge in Lego sales

COPENHAGEN, Denmark | Sales of Lego sets surged last year as more children stayed home during global pandemic lockdowns - and parents bought the colorful plastic brick toys to keep them entertained through days of isolation.

The privately-held Danish company said its net profit rose 19% to 9.9 billion kroner ($1.6 billion) as sales jumped 21% and it grew its presence in its 12 largest markets.

Lego, which on top of its sets also earns money from video game apps, seems to be one of the businesses - like online retailers and technology companies - that were well placed to earn money from the massive disruptions in society worldwide during the pandemic.

Chief Executive Niels B. Christiansen told The Associated Press that the "super strong results" were thanks to strategic investments made years ago to move more sales online.

"This is not COVID-related. This was an evolution that started a while ago," he said. "In 2020, we began to see the benefits of these, especially in e-commerce and product innovation."

He declined to say say how much of the company sales were online but noted that there had been 250 million clicks on the group's web page.

Consumer sales grew by double digits in all regions, with especially strong growth in China, the Americas, Western Europe and Asia Pacific.

The push to online sales helped offset disruption to business from the pandemic restrictions.

"We had factories that had been forcefully shut down and shops closed ... some have reopened, others are still closed," Christiansen said. The enforced closure of manufacturing sites were chiefly in Mexico and China.

"We had several times to hold back toys because movie releases were postponed. It was frustrating for us," Christiansen said.

Lego, which is based in Billund, western Denmark, said it wanted to further speed up investment in digitalization. "The past year has shown the importance of having an agile, responsive business built on strong digital foundations," Christiansen said. "I expect that 2021 will see sales increase."

Lego was founded in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen and the name derived from the two Danish words LEg GOdt, which mean "Play Well" — the brand name was created without knowing that the word Lego in Latin means "I assemble."

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

General Electric is combining its aircraft leasing business with Ireland's AerCap Holdings in a deal valued at more than $30 billion, a big step in what has become a six year odyssey to reshape the one-time sprawling, global conglomerate.

By pushing GE Capital Aviation Services, or GCAS, into a separate business, GE is essentially closing the books on GE Capital, the financial wing of of General Electric that nearly sank the entire company during the 2008 financial crisis.

"Today marks GE's transformation to a more focused, simpler, and stronger industrial company," Chairman and CEO Larry Culp said in a prepared statement Wednesday.

AerCap will pay about $24 billion in cash for GCAS, and GE will take an approximately 46% ownership stake in the combined company, and $1 billion paid in AerCap notes or cash at closing.

GE's Capital Aviation Services and AerCap are two of the biggest aircraft leasers in the world with more than 2,500 aircraft between them. The companies lease commercial aircraft to hundreds of airlines around the world.

The global pandemic sent shockwaves through the entire air travel industry, and the deal announced Wednesday could have extensive ramifications.

It could mean more pressure on plane manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus if beleaguered airlines chose not to buy planes. It could also mean some breathing room for airlines that are reeling from plunging air travel, if they can cut near-term costs through leases.

A combined company would in all likelihood be able to lower its own costs, and extend them to customers.

As for GE, it said Wednesday that it will be able to lower its debt by about $30 billion, bringing total debt reduction since the end of 2018 to more than $70 billion.

In 2015, GE announced a radical transformation of the company, vowing to shed billions in assets to better focus on the company's industrial core, namely power, aviation, renewable energy and healthcare.

With the new company formed with GCAS, the largest remaining operation in GE Capital, General Electric has largely excised what many industry analysts viewed as a risk. That belief existed before the financial crises that almost brought Wall Street to its knees more than a decade ago.

GE went through a series of upheavals following the crisis.

Longtime CEO Jeff Immelt, who had built GE into a massive conglomerate that many came to believe had grown to complex, was ousted in 2017. He was replaced by John Flannery, who lasted just one year in the job.

Culp took the job in October 2018, vowing to continue the transformation of GE.

"This is the right time to further accelerate our transformation," Culp said. "This action will enable us to significantly de-risk GE and continue on our path to being a well-capitalized company."

The remainder of GE Capital, including Energy Financial Services and its run-off insurance operations, will become part of GE Corporate when the transaction closes.

GE gets two directors to newly created seats on AerCap's board. The company also announced on Wednesday a reverse stock split at a ratio of 1-for-8 and a corresponding proportionate reduction in the number of authorized shares of common stock.

The deal is expected to close in nine months to a year. It still needs approval from AerCap shareholders.

Shares fell almost 4% at the opening bell.