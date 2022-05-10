Pfizer to spend $11.6B on migraine treatment maker Biohaven
Pfizer is starting to put its COVID-19 cash influx to use by spending $11.6 billion to venture deeper into a new treatment area.
The New York vaccine and cancer drug maker said Tuesday it will use cash on hand to buy the remaining portion of migraine treatment developer Biohaven Pharmaceutical it does not already own.
Pfizer will pay $148.50 in cash for each share of Biohaven, which makes Nurtec ODT for treating and preventing migraines and has a nasal spray under development.
Pfizer Inc. brought in more than $14 billion in sales during the recently completed first quarter from its COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty and its new pill treatment for the virus, Paxlovid.
Most of that came from Comirnaty, which also rang up nearly $37 billion in sales last year. But revenue from Comirnaty, which Pifzer developed with BioNTech, is expected to fade in the coming years. Pfizer also faces the loss of patent protection for some key products in its broad portfolio over the next decade.
That includes Eliquis for preventing blood clots and strokes and the Prevnar 13 vaccine for preventing pneumonia and related bacterial diseases.
The company plans to have about $25 billion in sales by 2030 come from new business developments.
The deal announced Tuesday is a step in that direction. Pfizer currently has no migraine treatments. U.S. regulators approved Nurtec ODT — which stands for orally disintegrating tablet — for treating migraines in February 2020 and for preventing them about a year ago.
The drug is sold as Vydura in the European Union.
It brought in nearly $124 million in sales in the first quarter. Biohaven expects $825 to $900 million in product sales this year.
Pfizer plans to put its marketing muscle into the drug with potential launches for it in 70 countries.
Last November, Pfizer said it would invest $350 million in Biohaven to help sell Nurtec ODT and the spray, zavegepant, outside the United States.
Pfizer said Tuesday the spray is on track for U.S. acceptance in the current quarter, and an oral gel version of it also is being developed for preventing chronic migraines.
Pfizer executives told analysts they expect annual revenue from Nurtec ODT and the spray to eventually peak above $6 billion.
The pharmaceutical giant is an "ideal acquirer" of Biohaven's portfolio in part because of its strong presence in primary care, its cash position and its need for new growth drivers, Mizuho Securities USA analyst Dr. Vamil Divan said in a research note.
The deal for Biohaven also includes some other potential treatments in early stages of development.
Other elements of Biohaven's late-stage development pipeline will go to a new, publicly traded company that keeps the Biohaven name.
The boards of both Pfizer and Biohaven have approved the sale. Biohaven shareholders, who will receive a stake in the new company, and regulators still need to ok it.
The deal is expected to close by early 2023.
Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. which is based in New Haven, Connecticut, soared almost 70% to $141.20 in midday trading.
Pfizer's stock climbed about 1% to $49.20 as broader trading indexes slipped.
EA Sports and FIFA end partnership, both eye new video games
ZURICH | Electronic Arts will stop making its hugely successful FIFA video game in its current name, marking a split in one of soccer's most successful and lucrative partnerships after the sides failed to strike a new licensing deal.
Instead, the California company said Tuesday that EA Sports FC will be introduced from 2023 after it creates the final game in partnership with FIFA later this year.
Licensing rights for the game earn FIFA about $150 million annually — the single biggest commercial earner in its expected $7 billion total revenue from 2019-2022 — though FIFA struck a defiant tone in a statement published hours after the announcement of losing that income.
FIFA promised a "number of new non-simulation games (that) are already under production" and will launch ahead of the 2022 World Cup that kicks off in Qatar in November.
FIFA said it plans to create a "new gaming model" and cited the recent launch of its streaming service FIFA+.
"I can assure you that the only authentic, real game that has the FIFA name will be the best one available for gamers and football fans," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in the statement.
EA has been producing a FIFA game for nearly 30 years and its fond association with tens of millions of gamers worldwide helped the Zurich-based organization's brand when it was tarnished amid a wave of arrests of soccer officials in 2015.
For generations of young people, FIFA has means a video game rather than a sports institution.
Though EA Sports FC will be unable to include FIFA content including the World Cup, it retains licensing deals with prime soccer competitions including the English Premier League and the UEFA-organized Champions League.
The EA announcement showed the strength of those partnerships with warm comments from executives from the Premier League, UEFA and Spain's La Liga while a coordinated release of tweets posted by dozens of soccer clubs used the slogan "We're In The Club" to align with the EA Sports FC brand.
"We're thankful for our many years of great partnership with FIFA," EA CEO Andrew Wilson said. "The future of global football is very bright, and fandom around the world has never been stronger."
Wilson promised "even more innovative and authentic experiences to the growing football audience" while its soon-to-be rival FIFA spoke of creating "new, interactive experiences to fans across the globe."
"The interactive gaming and e-sports sector is on a path of unrivaled growth and diversification," Infantino said. "FIFA's strategy is to ensure we can make the most of all future options and ensure a wide range of products and opportunities for gamers, fans, member associations and partners."
Sony's profit surges on healthy film, game, music growth
TOKYO | Sony's fiscal fourth quarter surged 67% to $852.7 million from the previous year, as the Japanese entertainment and electronics company racked up profits in video game and movie divisions.
Tokyo-based Sony Corp.'s January-March quarterly sales edged up 1% to $17 billion, as its music operations also did well, boosted by the popularity of streaming services, the company said Tuesday.
For the full fiscal year ended in March, Sony racked up a profit of $6.8 billion, down 14% despite the success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which contributed to theatrical revenue.
Sales in its TV division also grew from the licensing income of "Seinfeld" and other titles, Sony said.
Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki told reporters income from movie theaters was returning lately to levels recorded prior to the coronavirus pandemic, which brought on restrictions around the world to curb the spread of infections.
By reshaping its product lineup, profits improved in TVs and digital cameras, overcoming supply challenges that came from disruptions brought on by COVID-19, Totoki said. But several months may be needed to get over the new supply problems stemming from the recent restrictions in China, he added.
The reversal of a previous write-down of deferred tax assets last fiscal year also helped send the latest annual profit lower due to the absence of the tax-reduction perk.
Sales for the fiscal year through March 2023 are expected to benefit from the declining yen that will come on top of the expected growth in content sales. The dollar was trading at 116 yen, up from nearly 106 yen the previous year, according to Sony.
Sales were also boosted by Sony's acquisition of Crunchyroll, which streams animation. Sony has also recently been banking on the metaverse, the immersive virtual world, where it faces rivals like Facebook, or Meta.
Sony, which also makes TVs and portable digital music players, expects to post a profit of $6.4 billion for the fiscal year through March 2023.
Federal attorney: Biden legally suspended gas lease sales
NEW ORLEANS | President Joe Biden legally called for suspending new gas lease sales while considering their effect on climate change, and onshore and offshore sales were legally postponed, a federal attorney argued Tuesday.
The current offshore lease sale plan states specifically that the U.S. Secretary of the Interior "may reduce or cancel lease offerings on account of climate change," Department of Justice attorney Andrew B. Bernie told a 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel.
Land-based sales "were not postponed by the executive order. They were postponed because of a need to comply with NEPA" — the National Environmental Policy Act, he said.
Arguing for 13 states that challenged Biden's January 2021 order, Louisiana Deputy Solicitor General Joseph Scott St. John said laws passed in response to the 1970s oil crisis require lease sales.
The Biden administration failed to "grapple with prior analyses" of the planned sales to give a valid reason for postponing or canceling them, he said.
Judges James L. Dennis, Patrick E. Higginbotham and James E. Graves Jr. did not indicate when they will rule.
Louisiana is joined in the suit by Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and West Virginia.
The state challenge to Biden's order has not yet gone to trial but a federal judge blocked the order in a preliminary injunction, writing that since the laws did not state the president could suspend oil lease sales, only Congress could do so.
Bernie said, "It is routine for individual lease sales or proposed lease sales not to be held for various reasons." The federal brief said nine five-year leasing plans have been approved and all had fewer sales than originally scheduled.
"We don't know why prior lease sales were withdrawn," St. John responded. "Presumably there was some kind of rationale. That was not the case here."
U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty found that states which challenged the order were likely to prove the Interior Department violated the Administrative Policy Act by acting without "any rational explanation."
After Doughty ruled for the states, the Interior Department held an offshore lease sale, which a federal judge in Washington canceled. Four onshore lease sales are scheduled next month — for land in Nevada on June 14; New Mexico, Oklahoma and Colorado on June 16; Wyoming on June 22 and Utah, Montana and North Dakota on June 28.
However, the administration scaled back the amount of land originally on offer and raised royalty rates 50% from 12.5% to 18.75%. That's the amount usually charged for desirable deep water offshore leases, while those in less than 656 feet of water are charged the 12.5% minimum.
Biden has come under pressure to increase U.S. crude production as fuel prices spike because of the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine. From within his own party, the Democrat faces calls to do more to curb emissions from fossil fuels that are driving climate change.
Oil companies have been reluctant to ramp up, saying there are not enough workers, scant money for new drilling investments and wariness that today's high prices won't last.
