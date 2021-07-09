How major US stock indexes fared Friday
Stocks closed with solid gains on Wall Street Friday, ending a holiday-shortened week with their third straight weekly gain.
The S&P 500 rose to another record high, led by banks and technology stocks. Big companies will start reporting their quarterly earnings next week, starting with the major banks like JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of America and Wells Fargo.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 48.73 points, or 1.1%, to 4,369.55.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 448.23 points, or 1.3%, to 34,870.16.
The Nasdaq rose 142.13 points, or 1%, to 14,701.92.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 48.33 points, or 2.2%, to 2,280.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 17.21 points, or 0.4%.
The Dow is up 83.81 points, or 0.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 62.59 points, or 0.4%.
The Russell 2000 is down 25.76 points, or 1.1%.
GM recall: Side air bags can explode in Chevy, GMC pickups
DETROIT | General Motors is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the side air bags can explode without warning and spew parts into the cabin.
The recall covers certain 2015 and 2016 Chevrolet and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, and 3500 trucks.
Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say the air bag inflator can rupture or the end cap can fly off on both sides of the trucks. Documents say three inflators ruptured in 2015 Silverados last month, one in Florida and two in Texas. All three trucks were unoccupied at the time, and GM says it has no reports of injuries..
The company says a manufacturing defect allowed moisture into the inflator while it was being manufactured, causing corrosion. The inflators were made in Mexico by Joyson Safety Systems.
Dealers will replace both side air bag modules. The company says it has a limited number of replacement parts available. Owners will be notified starting Aug. 16 and they'll get a second letter when parts are widely available.
About 9,000 of the trucks were recalled last year for the same problem.
Tyson Foods recalls almost 4,500 tons of chicken products
DEXTER, Mo. | Tyson Foods is recalling almost 4500 tons (4082.33 metric tonnes) of ready-to-eat chicken products after finding the products may be tainted with listeria bacteria, federal officials announced Thursday.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall a month after two consumers reported falling ill with listeriosis. Further investigation revealed one death besides the two listeriosis cases traced to pre-cooked chicken produced by Dexter, Missouri-based Tyson Foods, according to a statement from the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The recall involves three dozen products containing pre-cooked chicken marketed under the Tyson and other labels. The recalled products bear establishment number "EST. P-7089" on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and military locations.
Listeriosis is a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, those with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. It causes fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.
IMF approves $650 billion expansion to fight pandemic
WASHINGTON | The executive board of the International Monetary Fund approved a $650 billion expansion in resources to support economically vulnerable nations as they battle the coronavirus pandemic.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Friday that the new support, the largest such expansion in the history of the 190-nation lending institution, would be a "shot in the arm for the world."
To put the size of the funding expansion in context, the IMF approved a $250 billion boost in SDR reserves following the 2008 financial crisis.
It is a reversal of the stance taken by the Trump administration and it began in February when the Biden administration got behind the effort.
Republican members of Congress have objected to the funding, saying that the expanded IMF resources would benefit U.S. adversaries such as China, Russia and Iran. However, the assistance has been strongly supported by international relief agencies.
Eric LeCompte, executive director of the religious-affiliated development group Jubilee USA Network, said that the IMF action would allow developing countries to immediately receive more than $200 billion in support.
"Wealthy countries who receive emergency reserves they don't need should transfer those resources to developing countries struggling through the pandemic," LeCompte said.
More than six months after vaccines became available, reported COVID-19 deaths worldwide have fallen to about 7,800 each day, after topping out at over 18,000 a day in January. The World Health Organization recorded just under 54,000 deaths last week, the lowest weekly total since last October.
However, COVID-19 has illuminated global inequities as deaths worldwide climbed to 4 million, a milestone recorded Wednesday by Johns Hopkins University.
Vaccination drives are barely getting started in Africa and other desperately poor corners of the world because of extreme shortages of shots.
To fund the spending, the IMF will expand its Special Drawing Rights, a currency reserve that can be tapped by IMF member countries.
