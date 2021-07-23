How major US stock indexes fared Friday
Wall Street notched more record highs on Friday, ending the week on a strong note after opening it with a stumble. The S&P 500 notched its fourth straight gain following a sell-off Monday brought on by a flare-up in worries about an upturn in coronavirus infections, particularly those of the more contagious delta variant. Investors are monitoring the latest round of corporate earnings for a clearer picture of how companies are faring as people try to get back to pre-pandemic life.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 44.31 points, or 1%, to 4,411.79.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 238.20 points, or 0.7%, to 35,061.55.
The Nasdaq rose 152.39 points, or 1%, to 14,836.99.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 10.17 points, or 0.5%, to 2,209.65.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 84.63 points, or 2%.
The Dow is up 373.70 points, or 1.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 409.75 points, or 2.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 46.41 points, or 2.1%.
Americans spend again and American Express profit surges
NEW YORK | Spending at restaurants, shops and entertainment venues has come back in force as vaccines become more common and it fueled a revenue surge at American Express during the second quarter.
That momentum picked up as the quarter progressed, the company said Friday, particularly spending from younger customers.
"We saw card member spending accelerate from the prior quarter and exceed pre-pandemic levels in June, with the largest portion of this spending growth coming from Millennial, Gen Z, and small business customers," Chairman and CEO Stephen Squeri said in a prepared statement.
Revenue, net of interest expense, jumped to $10.24 billion from $7.68 billion last year, stronger than the $9.47 billion that Wall Street was looking for, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
Shares of American Express Co. climbed 3.4% at the opening bell.
Demand for fee-based Platinum cards is getting stronger, Squeri said, and American Express registered 2.4 million new cards in the quarter.
The New York company earned $2.28 billion, or $2.80 per share, for the three months ended June 30. A year earlier it earned $257 million, or $0.29 per share. The current quarter included $866 million in credit reserve releases.
This easily beat projections of $1.64 from industry analysts.
American Express' consolidated provisions for credit losses resulted in a benefit of $606 million benefit for the current quarter. This was mostly because of the reserve releases and lower net write-offs. The year-ago period had a provision expense of $1.6 billion, which was primarily due to significant credit reserve builds the company implemented as it contended with the repercussions of the pandemic.
American Express took a hit in the pandemic, with fewer Americans traveling, dining out or shopping. Spending on corporate and individual charge and credit cards dropped, and those who kept a revolving balance paid off their debts.
That spending freeze thawed as infections plunged during the vaccine rollout.
Infections have begun to spike in some regions of the country where vaccination rates are low. COVID-19 cases nearly tripled in the U.S. over two weeks amid an onslaught of vaccine misinformation that is straining hospitals.
At this point, rising infections in some regions of the U.S. does not appear to be of great concern with the rate of vaccination high and rising in parts of the country.
"We are increasingly optimistic that the momentum we've generated will continue given the strength we see in our core business, particularly in the U.S., even as the pace of the recovery remains uneven in different regions around the world," Squeri said. "Based on current trends, we are confident in our ability to be within the high end of the range of EPS expectations we had for 2020 in 2022."
Earlier this month American Express said that it was increasing the benefits — and the fee — on its flagship Platinum Card. The annual fee is going from $550 to $695.
$1M in fines after nitrogen kills 6 at Georgia poultry plant
ATLANTA | Federal workplace safety officials are proposing nearly $1 million in fines against four companies following a liquid nitrogen leak in January that killed six workers at a northeast Georgia poultry processing plant.
U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh announced the citations and fines by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Friday.
Walsh told reporters the penalties imposed in the case were "relatively large but that is not enough." He said many companies simply write off OSHA fines as the "cost of doing business" and called on Congress to increase them.
"These employers were putting profit over safety," Walsh said.
Foundation Food Group, which owns the Gainesville plant, was cited for 26 violations with a proposed fine of $595,474. Packers Sanitation Services Ltd., which provided cleaning services at the plant, was cited for 19 violations with a proposed fine of $286,720. Messer LLC, which made the freezer system and delivered the nitrogen, was cited for six violations and faces a proposed fine of $74,118. FS Group Inc, which manufacturers and services equipment, was cited for eight violations with a proposed fine of $42,325.
OSHA fines and citations are often lowered following informal and formal appeal processes.
Foundation Food did not immediately reply to a phone call and emails seeking comment.
The plant takes chicken slaughtered elsewhere and prepares items such as patties and nuggets for food service operations, freezing them for shipment.
It was a new freezing line that went horribly wrong on the morning of Jan. 28, sending a cloud of liquid nitrogen vapor into a room that was below the floor level of the rest of the plant. Workers tried to flee, but found some exits blocked, investigations have found.
Six workers died from "asphyxia due to, or as a consequence of liquid nitrogen exposure" including 45-year-old Jose DeJesus Elias-Cabrera of Gainesville; 35-year-old Corey Alan Murphy of Clermont; 28-year-old Nelly Perez-Rafael of Gainesville; 41-year-old Saulo Suarez-Bernal of Dawsonville; 38-year-old Victor Vellez of Gainesville; and 28-year-old Edgar Vera-Garcia of Gainesville. Others were hospitalized from nitrogen exposure.
The U.S. Chemical Safety Board has previously said that a newly installed conveyor belt system that carried chicken products into a liquid nitrogen bath malfunctioned.
Workers reported that a computerized measuring system indicated a low liquid level in the immersion bath, according to the board. The processing line that malfunctioned had been shut down on the morning of the release, the board said
Foundation Food Group had previously said it was "fully cooperating" with investigators, but OSHA officials said Friday that they had issued numerous subpoenas for documents and testimony to compel cooperation.
They also for the first time acknowledged that they had asked the Department of Homeland Security to stop immigration enforcement in Hall County, where the hub of Georgia's nation-leading poultry processing industry is heavily staffed by people who entered the country illegally.
"During the course of this inspection we have had difficulty in reaching workers, particularly, many of the workers are immigrants, undocumented immigrants," said OSHA Atlanta Regional Administrator Kurt Petermeyer.
Families of a number of dead workers have filed lawsuits against Messer, the German company that made the liquid nitrogen system, and a Messer employee who visited the plant in the days before the leak to service the system. Those suits allege Messer and the worker are at fault for failing to properly inspect, test, repair or shut down the system before the liquid nitrogen release.
Messer spokesperson Amy Ficon wrote in an email that the company "is committed to learning from the investigations into this tragic incident and doing its part to prevent it from happening again." Messer declined comment on the citations. Ficon said Messer teaches its customers how to safely operate and maintain equipment and advises customers to use safety precautions including air monitors and personal oxygen detectors that individual workers would wear.
