Amazon's Jassy names new head for troubled retail business
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Tuesday named a new head for the company's troubled retail business, which is dealing with a glut of warehouse space after a massive expansion during the pandemic.
Doug Herrington will become the new CEO of Amazon's consumer division, which will now be called "Worldwide Amazon Stores," Jassy said in a note to employees.
Herrington has led the company's North American Consumer business since 2015. He replaces replace Dave Clark, who announced his surprise resignation from the company earlier this month after 23 years. Days later, Clark announced he would join the logistics startup Flexport as its new CEO in September.
The change comes as Jassy is looking to return a "healthy level of profitability" to the Seattle-based company amid rising costs and a slowdown in demand that has left the e-commerce behemoth with too many workers and too much warehouse space.
Amazon saw its profits soar during most of the pandemic, when homebound shoppers turned to online shopping for goods. In response, the company massively expanded its warehousing capacity.
But as COVID-19 cases eased, demand also slowed. The company now expects excess space to contribute to $10 billion in additional costs in the first half of 2022. And to mitigate some of those costs, it has reportedly been planning to end some of its leases and sublease warehouse space.
Herrington joined Amazon's senior leadership team in 2011, six years after joining the company to build out its Consumables business, a group that focuses on consumer packaged goods. He launched Amazon Fresh in 2007.
"He is a builder of great teams and brings substantial retail, grocery, demand generation, product development, and Amazon experience to bear," Jassy said in the note that was later posted on the company's website.
Jassy also announced the company's operations organization will be united under another senior leader, John Felton, who will report to Herrington.
Facebook and U.S. sign deal to end discriminatory housing ads
NEW YORK | Facebook will change its algorithms to prevent discriminatory housing advertising and its parent company will subject itself to court oversight to settle a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday.
In a release, U.S. government officials said it had reached agreement with Meta Platforms Inc., formerly known as Facebook Inc., to settle the lawsuit filed simultaneously in Manhattan federal court.
According to the release, it was the Justice Department's first case challenging algorithmic discrimination under the Fair Housing Act. Facebook will now be subject to Justice Department approval and court oversight for its ad targeting and delivery system.
U.S. Attorney Damian Williams called the lawsuit "groundbreaking." Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke called it "historic."
Ashley Settle, a Facebook spokesperson, said in an email that the company was "building a novel machine learning method without our ads system that will change the way housing ads are delivered to people residing in the U.S. across different demographic groups."
She said the company would extend its new method for ads related to employment and credit in the U.S.
"We are excited to pioneer this effort," Settle added in an email.
Williams said Facebook's technology has in the past violated the Fair Housing Act online "just as when companies engage in discriminatory advertising using more traditional advertising methods."
Clarke said "companies like Meta have a responsibility to ensure their algorithmic tools are not used in a discriminatory manner."
According to terms of the settlement, Facebook will stop using an advertising tool for housing ads that the government said employed a discriminatory algorithm to locate users who "look like" other users based on characteristics protected by the Fair Housing Act, the Justice Department said. By Dec. 31, Facebook must stop using the tool once called "Lookalike Audience," which relies on an algorithm that the U.S. said discriminates on the basis of race, sex and other characteristics.
Facebook also will develop a new system over the next half-year to address racial and other disparities caused by its use of personalization algorithms in its delivery system for housing ads, it said.
If the new system is inadequate, the settlement agreement can be terminated, the Justice Department said. Per the settlement, Meta also must pay a penalty of just over $115,000.
The announcement comes after Facebook already agreed in March 2019 to overhaul its ad-targeting systems to prevent discrimination in housing, credit and employment ads as part of a legal settlement with a group including the American Civil Liberties Union, the National Fair Housing Alliance and others.
The changes announced then were designed so that advertisers who wanted to run housing, employment or credit ads would no longer be allowed to target people by age, gender or zip code.
The Justice Department said Tuesday that the 2019 settlement reduced the potentially discriminatory targeting options available to advertisers but failed to resolve other problems, including Facebook's discriminatory delivery of housing ads through machine-learning algorithms.
Biden to name 1st Native American US treasurer to head Mint
WASHINGTON | A Native American is being appointed U.S. treasurer, a historic first.
The White House on Tuesday announced President Joe Biden's intent to appoint Marilynn "Lynn" Malerba as his administration establishes an Office of Tribal and Native Affairs at the Treasury Department, which will be overseen by the U.S. treasurer.
The treasurer's duties include oversight of the U.S. Mint, serving as a liaison with the Federal Reserve and overseeing Treasury's Office of Consumer Policy. The treasurer's signature appears on U.S. currency.
"It is especially important that our Native voices are respected," Malerba said in a statement. "This appointment underscores this Administration's commitment to doing just that. I am excited to serve our communities as Treasurer and for the work ahead."
Malerba, who is the lifetime chief of the Mohegan Indian Tribe, previously worked as a registered nurse, according to the tribe's website, and has served in various tribal government roles. The tribe's reservation is located on the Thames River in Uncasville, Connecticut.
"For the first time in history, a Tribal leader and Native woman's name will be the signature on our currency," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in remarks prepared ahead of the announcement.
"Chief Malerba will expand our unique relationship with Tribal nations, continuing our joint efforts to support the development of Tribal economies and economic opportunities for Tribal citizens," Yellen said.
Yellen was set to visit the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota on Tuesday, the first time a Treasury secretary has visited a tribal nation. She is expected to focus on how the American Rescue Plan has affected tribal communities.
The relief package allotted more than $30 billion to Tribal governments, some of which oversee the poorest communities in the nation.
For instance, 59% of Rosebud Sioux Tribal households live in poverty, according to U.S. government estimates. Native communities have also suffered the brunt of waves of COVID-19-related deaths and drug overdoses.
This makes the need for representation at the federal level all the more important, says Carl Tobias, a law professor at University of Richmond who specializes in federal appointments.
With Malerba at Treasury, the agency "can work with individual indigenous tribes to work on economic issues which are critical to Native people," he said.
He added that "I think it's true in certain western states that Native Americans are an important voting group."
There are about 9.7 million people in the U.S. who identify as American Indian and Alaska Native, according to the Census Bureau. And while roughly eight million Native Americans are eligible to cast a ballot, Census surveys estimate that large portions of the population are not registered to vote.
A March 2022 White House report on Native American Voting Rights states that "Native voters are less attached to political parties and are more concerned with what candidates can do to support Native communities."
Biden, a Democrat, has taken several steps to demonstrate his commitment to tribal nations, including naming Deb Haaland as the first Native American to lead the Interior Department. Biden also has appointed at least three Native American judges — Lauren J. King, Sunshine Suzanne Sykes and Lydia Griggsby — to the federal court system.
Biden issued the first presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples' Day, with the intent of refocusing the federal holiday previously dedicated to explorer Christopher Columbus toward an appreciation of Native people.
The administration led by Haaland is leading a reckoning with the U.S. government's role in Native American boarding schools, which stripped children of their cultures and identities. On Wednesday, the Senate Indian Affairs Committee will hold a hearing on the Interior Department's report on its investigation into the federal government's past oversight of Native American boarding schools.
