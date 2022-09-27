Attorneys for Musk, Twitter argue over information exchange
DOVER, Del. | A Delaware judge is hearing arguments over the exchange of information by lawyers for Twitter and Elon Musk in a lawsuit in which the social media giant is seeking to force Musk to carry through with his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.
Tuesday's hearing comes three weeks before a scheduled trial in the lawsuit and a day after scheduled depositions of Musk and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal were postponed. Musk is now scheduled to be deposed in Delaware on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7, according to a Twitter court filing late Monday.
Musk, the world's richest man, agreed in April to buy Twitter and take it private, offering $54.20 a share and vowing to loosen the company's policing of content and to root out fake accounts. In July, Musk indicated that he wanted to back away from the deal, claiming Twitter had failed to provide him enough information about the number of fake accounts on its platform.
The hearing will begin with arguments on a motion by Musk's attorneys to revise their answer to the lawsuit and their counterclaims against Twitter for the second time. Musk's attorneys want to add information regarding a severance agreement and $7.75 million payment to former employee Peiter "Mudge" Zatko. Musk's attorneys assert that Twitter needed his consent before making the payment but failed to do so.
Zatko is a cybersecurity expert who was the head of security for Twitter until he was fired early this year. He filed a whistleblower complaint in July with Congress, the Justice Department, the Federal Trade Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission. The complaint outlines a host of accusations against Twitter, including that CEO Parag Agrawal and other senior executives and board members have made false and misleading statements about Twitter's cybersecurity, privacy and integrity.
Twitter attorneys argue that the inclusion of information about Zatko's severance should be conditioned on Musk attorneys turning over records of all communications since December among Musk, his advisers and co-investors that involve Zatko.
The judge will also hear arguments on several other disputes regarding discovery, or the exchange of information, between attorneys for Musk and Twitter. They include efforts by Musk lawyers to obtain more data from a sampling of about 9,000 Twitter accounts in the fourth quarter of 2021, and claims that Twitter is withholding too much information as "privileged," or confidential. Musk attorneys also claim that Twitter is improperly withholding information regarding user metrics.
Attorneys for Twitter, meanwhile, are asking the judge to sanction Musk attorneys for failing to produce responsive phone messages, and to order them to comply with a previous discovery order.
Ford to invest $700M, add 500 jobs at Louisville truck plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. | Ford will invest $700 million mainly at its Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, creating about 500 new jobs over the next four years.
The company made the announcement Tuesday after a state board approved incentives for Ford's investment in the state.
Most of the money will go to retool the truck plant, which makes Super Duty pickup trucks and chassis cabs, plus the Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator large SUVs. The company has pledged to add around 500 jobs at the plant by 2026. It now employs about 8,700 hourly and salaried workers.
The investment will support vehicle production, mainly new versions of the Super Duty pickup. Ford was to unveil a revamped Super Duty for the 2023 model year at Churchill Downs on Tuesday night. It goes on sale in the spring of next year.
Ford says it has more than 12,000 people working at two vehicle assembly plants in Kentucky. The company also has about 3,400 workers at the Louisville Assembly Plant, which makes the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair small SUVs. It's also building two electric vehicle battery factories in the state, which will employ another 5,000.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear praised the expansion during a visit to the truck plant Tuesday morning. Beshear said Ford's long history in Kentucky has led to a "special relationship" with the state.
"Together we're going to be building these automobiles and trucks of the future for hundreds of years to come," Beshear said.
Beshear, the only Democrat who holds a statewide office in Kentucky, is eager to tout his administration's economic successes ahead of next year's governor's race.
Along with the recent Ford announcement, the company last year announced it would spend $5.8 billion to build the two new electric battery plants in Hardin County, just south of Louisville. Another electric vehicle battery plant from Japanese firm Envision AESC is planned for southern Kentucky. Beshear unveiled that $2 billion investment in April.
Ford officials said the investment in the truck plant will go toward retooling machinery inside the existing facility space at the Louisville plant.
Yellen warns inaction on climate could cause economic crisis
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. | Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Tuesday of economic calamity if climate change is not addressed with immediate government intervention.
Joined by local business owners and prominent Democrats in North Carolina, Yellen said the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters could create devastating short-term supply reductions of everyday goods that could cause prices to skyrocket.
Supply chain disruptions like those experienced on a global scale during the COVID-19 pandemic could soon become commonplace, she said during a visit to Cypress Creek Renewables' solar farm in Chapel Hill.
"Here in North Carolina, you remember well the devastating toll of Hurricane Florence. That disaster killed 22 Americans. It led to $24 billion in damage and left a million North Carolinians without power," Yellen said.
As North Carolina is gearing up for several tight races in November, Yellen pitched the benefits of Democrats' new climate, health and tax law, the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, that will spend $375 billion over the next decade on climate-related investments.
Combined with last year's bipartisan infrastructure law, the investments total more than $430 billion. The money will be spent on everything from providing tax credits to purchasers of qualifying electric vehicles to constructing clean-manufacturing facilities.
Yellen said spending will be particularly impactful in "non-coastal communities that have suffered from disinvestment."
Some North Carolinians who lost their homes in Florence in 2018 and Hurricane Matthew in 2016 are still waiting on repairs or permanent housing accommodations, due in large part to supply and labor shortages brought on by the pandemic, according to the state's disaster recovery agency.
Other policies championed by President Joe Biden — including the CHIPS Act, which invests $52 billion in the domestic semiconductor industry — have focused on shoring up essential resources to reduce dependency on global manufacturers.
Yellen is the third Cabinet member to visit North Carolina in September alone, following visits from Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan in Warrenton last weekend and Vice President Kamala Harris in Durham on Sept. 1.
Yellen's visit is part of a monthlong national tour highlighting new legislation.
The Republican National Committee called Yellen's trip to North Carolina "ironic," accusing her of touting so-called solutions to economic problems that she and the Biden administration created, said spokeswoman Taylor Mazock.
Yellen, for her part, said the "persistent, frequent shocks" caused by climate change will put greater strains on the national budget if unaddressed. "State and local governments may increasingly be forced to devote scarce resources to disaster mitigation, potentially at the expense of investments in areas like education and worker training," she said.
Six weeks out from the midterm elections, Biden has been showering attention on the Southern swing state, where a tight U.S. Senate race could shift the power balance in the narrowly divided chamber.
The White House hosted more than 50 North Carolina leaders for a forum last week on how Biden's policies could benefit working class communities in the Tar Heel state.
And with abortion access in the spotlight, Democrats are funneling resources into North Carolina's state legislative campaigns to prevent Republicans from gaining the few seats they need to nullify the Democratic governor's veto on more stringent restrictions.
Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis criticized the Biden administration Tuesday for its "reckless" spending policies that he said have been "a disaster for North Carolina families" and the economy.
"President Biden's answer to all of our problems has been to spend more money we don't have on far-left priorities like green energy welfare, which will only make inflation even worse for North Carolinians," Tillis said.
