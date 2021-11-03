Weather service confirms 5 tornadoes hit Missouri, Illinois
ST. LOUIS | The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least five tornadoes ripped through parts of eastern Missouri and southern Illinois last week, and two of them had peak wind speeds of about 150 mph.
The tornadoes all occurred on the night of Oct. 24, causing widespread damage to buildings, trees and power lines, but just two injuries and no deaths.
The report posted on the website for the weather service's St. Louis office cited EF-3 tornadoes that touched down in the areas of the Missouri towns of Fredericktown and St. Mary.
Smaller tornadoes cited at the EF-1 level struck Reynolds County and Iron County in southeast Missouri, and an EF-0 twister hit Washington County, Illinois.
Tyrone Garner elected mayor in Kansas City, Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. | A new mayor will take over in Kansas City, Kansas, after the incumbent lost for the second straight election.
Unofficial totals show that Tyrone Garner defeated incumbent David Alvey on Tuesday by just over 300 votes out of 16,494 ballots cast. Garner will become the first Black mayor to oversee the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, since the governments joined together in 1997.
Garner is 52 and served on the city's police department for more than three decades.
Alvey had defeated former mayor Mark Holland in 2017. The Kansas City Star reported that was the first time an incumbent mayor lost to a challenger since 1975.
The Johnson County Election Office reported that longtime Overland Park City Councilman Curt Skoog was elected mayor of that city. He defeated conservative political newcomer Mike Czinege by about 500 votes, according to unofficial final results. Incumbent Mayor Carl Gerlach did not seek reelection.
Deputy Mayor Mike Padilla was elected mayor in Topeka. The Shawnee County Election Office website reports final unofficial results showing Padilla got about 61 percent of the vote over Leo Cangiani.
Davenport man to be sentenced in January in mother's death
DAVENPORT, Iowa | A Davenport man faces sentencing Jan. 12 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his mother.
McKinsley Watson was originally charged with first-degree murder in the May 2020 death of 59-year-old Victoria Watson. Authorities said she was strangled and also suffered from a head injury.
Watson, 38, pleaded guilty at a hearing on Oct. 29. He could face up to 50 years in prison.
Davenport police were called around 4:45 a.m. May 21, 2020, to a home. Officers said they found McKinsley Watson on the front stoop exhibiting odd behavior possibly related to drug use. His mother was dead inside the home.
Nebraska slated to get 64,200 pediatric vaccine doses
OMAHA, Neb. | Health officials in Nebraska say they're expecting 64,200 initial doses of the coronavirus vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.
The allocataion is enough to cover nearly 35% of the 186,200 Nebraska children who fall in that age range.
Don Herrington, the acting director of the state Department of Health Services, encouraged parents to have their children vaccinated against COVID-19.
He said pediatric vaccinations will be available in some areas at special vaccination clinics arranged with schools and local health care providers. Retail pharmacies and more than 900 providers such as pediatricians and community health clinics also will provide the vaccinations to children.
