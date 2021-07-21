Missouri governor receives federal pandemic loan for farm
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. | Missouri's Republican Gov. Mike Parson received roughly $6,300 for his beef cattle ranch through a federal program designed to help small businesses during the pandemic.
Parson in March was approved for a $6,288 loan, The Kansas City Star reported.
The loan is part of a federal effort to prop up small businesses so they can continue meeting payroll during the coronavirus pandemic.
Parson's loan has already been forgiven.
Officials: Man shot 2-year-old as girlfriend flees attack
WICHITA, Kan. | Officials have arrested a Wichita man they accuse of kidnapping his girlfriend and her two young children, then shooting the woman's 2-year-old daughter as the woman fled when he threatened her with a knife.
It happened Monday morning, the Reno County Sheriff's Office said, when Kamden Campos, 21, of Wichita, lured the woman and her children into his car following an argument, then driving them to Cheney Lake, where investigators said he forced the woman at knifepoint to the edge of the lake with the intent to hurt her.
The woman bolted when Campos became briefly distracted, jumped into the car where her children remained and sped off, officials said. As she fled, Campos fired several shots at the car, investigators said, and one bullet hit the 2-year-old in the back seat. Neither the woman nor her other child — an infant — where injured, officials said.
When the woman later realized the child had been shot, she called 911, and medics arrived at her location to rush the toddler to a hospital in Wichita. The child underwent emergency surgery, and officials said she was in stable condition by Monday night.
Authorities said a brief manhunt around the lake led to Campos' arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated kidnapping and possession of stolen property. He remained behind bars Tuesday on bond set at $2.1 million.
Fire at Osceola airport destroys hangar, destroyed planes
OSCEOLA, Iowa | A fire at Osceola's small airport has destroyed a hangar and at least two airplanes, officials in the south-central Iowa city said.
The fire at Osceola Municipal Airport was reported around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, television station KCCI reported. Osceola Fire Chief Byron Jimmerson said welding work was being performed in the hangar before the fire started, but it's not yet clear whether that started the fire.
The hangar and at least two privately-owned planes were destroyed, but no one was injured in the blaze, investigators said.
Omaha high school band director accused of sex with student
OMAHA, Neb. | A west Omaha high school band director has been arrested, accused of inappropriate contact and sexually abuse of a former student over a three-year period.
An arrest warrant was issued Monday for 55-year-old Michelle Bluford, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Bluford has been director of the Elkhorn South High School band for several years and has been employed by the district for two decades. She previous also taught in the Ponca Public Schools and Omaha Public Schools districts.
Bluford was arrested around 7 p.m. Monday and booked into jail on the warrant charging her with felony child abuse, the sheriff's office said. Investigators believe Bluford groomed a student at Elkhorn South starting in 2017, which led to sexual contact with the student.
The sheriff's office said it first learned of the alleged abuse in June and launched an investigation. That happened around the same time that the Elkhorn School District placed the school's band teachers on administrative leave and suspended all summer band activities.
In a written statement, Elkhorn Public Schools declined to comment on the charges against Bluford, citing personnel privacy, other than to say the district is cooperating with investigators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.