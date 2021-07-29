Jay Nixon says he won't run for Senate in 2022
ST. LOUIS | Former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon will not run for the U.S. Senate in 2022, dashing hopes of some Democrats who thought Nixon had the best chance to beat a Republican in the increasingly conservative state.
Nixon, an attorney, said in a statement that he believe he "will be more effective outside of this partisan back and forth."
Nixon, 65, served as governor from 2009 to 2017. Before that, he served four terms as Missouri attorney general.
Missouri's current attorney general, Eric Schmitt, is among the Republican candidates who have announced Senate bids since incumbent Republican Roy Blunt announced in March that he would not seek a third term. Other GOP candidates include former Gov. Eric Greitens, U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey.
Announced Democratic candidates have less name recognition. They include former state Sen. Scott Sifton, Marine veteran Lucas Kunce, Air Force veteran Jewell Kelly Jr., activist Timothy Shepard, and businessman Spencer Toder.
Man charged with manslaughter, DUI in fatal Topeka crash
TOPEKA, Kan. | A man police say was involved in a fatal crash in Topeka over the weekend has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence.
Cesar Carreto Orozco, 39, was charged Tuesday in the early-morning Saturday crash that killed a passenger, 37-year-old Erasmo Ramirez Soto of Topeka, the Capital-Journal reported.
Police said Ramirez Soto was riding in the sport utility vehicle driven by Carreto Orozco when it left the road and struck a business sign. Ramirez Soto died at the scene.
Carreto Orozco was being held in the Shawnee County Jail on $50,000 bond.
Iowa weekly newspaper, Marion Times, shutting down Thursday
MARION, Iowa | The Marion Times has announced it's shutting down and will deliver its last issues Thursday.
The Gazette of Cedar Rapids reported the closure of the weekly newspaper that primarily covers Marion community and school news.
In a letter to readers and advertisers, the publisher of the paper said the decision came down to money.
"The reality is that the Times has been losing money for quite some time and does not have enough subscriber and advertising support to make it sustainable," wrote Bob Woodward of Woodward Communications.
Woodward said the publishing company would continue to publish its other papers, including the Anamosa Journal-Eureka, Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun and the North Liberty Leader.
"To be clear, we believe wholeheartedly in the need for local community journalism," Woodward said. "We are actively investing in community media in locations … where we feel it is sustainable and regret that we couldn't make the Marion Times reach that goal."
Family's suit alleges prosecutors' comments led to suicide
OMAHA, Neb. | The family of a white Nebraska bar owner who killed himself after being charged in the fatal shooting of a Black man during 2020 protests over racial injustice is suing local prosecutors, alleging their comments led to his suicide.
Jake Gardner's parents sued the Douglas County Attorney's Office, its top prosecutor and a special prosecutor Monday in federal court, seeking an unspecified amount in compensatory and punitive damages, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
The lawsuit accuses special prosecutor Frederick Franklin and Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine of violating Gardner's constitutional rights and accuses Franklin of implying that Gardner was a racist, leading him to take his own life on Sept. 20.
Gardner had been charged with manslaughter and other felonies in the May 30, 2020, shooting death of 22-year-old James Scurlock outside Gardner's bar.
Kleine initially declined to charge Gardner, saying he acted in self-defense after being attacked by Scurlock. But he later asked for a grand jury investigation into the case after his decision was blasted by critics who said he failed to thoroughly investigate the shooting. Defenders of Scurlock say he was trying to stop Gardner from hurting anyone after Gardner flashed a gun at protesters he engaged in a scuffle.
Franklin later said additional evidence from Gardner's phone and his Facebook Messenger account, along with video from inside his bar, shed new light on his intent the night of the shooting. Following Gardner's death, Franklin revealed Gardner had been armed and waiting to ambush people who might break into businesses, including his.
The shooting happened as protests and civil unrest roiled cities across the country over George Floyd's May 25 death at the hands of Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes even after Floyd stopped moving and pleaded for air. Chauvin was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced last month to 22 1/2 years in prison.
Kleine said he believes the allegations in the lawsuit are unfounded but declined additional comment. A phone message left Wednesday morning for Franklin was not immediately returned.
