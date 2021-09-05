Missouri teen died following water scooter accident on lake
ST. LOUIS | A 14-year-old St. Louis teen died Saturday following a water scooter accident on Table Rock Lake, authorities said.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the accident happened at about 4 p.m., and the teenage girl was pronounced dead at a hospital later that evening. Her name was not immediately released.
She was driving a Bombardier water scooter on the lake when another water scooter driven by a 15-year-old boy hit hers, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
Both of the St. Louis-area teens were wearing safety devices at the time, authorities said.
Detectives investigating homicide in Kansas City, Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. | Detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday evening in Kansas City, Kansas.
Officers dispatched to the area on a shooting call at about 10:30 p.m. discovered a man in his late 20s who had been shot, the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said in a news release. He was transferred to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.
A suspect is in custody.
No further details were immediately released.
Iowa prison inmate dies of COVID-19 complications
FORT MADISON, Iowa | An Iowa prison inmate serving a life sentence for murder died Saturday from complications related to COVID-19 and multiple preexisting medical conditions, authorities said.
Phillip Benito Cuevas, 81, was in hospice care at the Iowa State Penitentiary, the Iowa Department of Corrections said in a news release.
Cuevas had been serving a life sentence for first-degree murder from Polk County. His sentence began in 1977.
Sarpy County creates force to monitor use of force by police
PAPILLION, Neb. | Law enforcement officials in Sarpy County have announced measures to help police the police.
Several agencies within the county — including the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, Papillion, La Vista ad Bellevue police departments and the Sarpy County Attorney's Office — have collaborated to create the Sarpy County Force Investigation Team, the county announced Thursday in a news release.
The team's focus will primarily be on officer use-of force incidents that result in serious bodily injury or death, and team members will receive on-going specialized training in use-of-force. Members from each agency will be part of the team, but team members will not take part in investigations into their own departments, the release said.
The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office also announced Thursday that it will issue 42 body-worn cameras for each of its road patrol deputies. Federal and local funding totaling $440,000 will pay for the body cameras.
The measures come following more than a year of nationwide protests and calls for racial justice over the deaths of Black Americans killed by law enforcement and complaints of increasingly militarized police forces across the country.
