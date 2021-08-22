Missouri teacher charged in Capitol insurrection
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. | A Missouri Christian school teacher has been charged for her alleged role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January.
Federal prosecutors this week charged Kelsey Leigh Ann Wilson with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building.
The 29-year-old Springfield resident was arrested Wednesday but released without having to pay bail on the condition that she promise to show up for future court hearings.
Her public defender declined to comment to The Associated Press on Saturday.
She was recently hired as a first-grade teacher at Dayspring Christian School in Springfield but expected to be fired following her arrest, The Kansas City Star reported. An AP request for comment to the school wasn't immediately returned Saturday.
Prosecutors charged Wilson's husband, Zachary John Wilson, with the same crime in February.
Most of Kansas' top 10 cities grew in population over decade
WICHITA, Kan. | Eight of the 10 largest cities in Kansas grew in population over the past decade and now are home to nearly half of the state's residents.
New census figures show that 1.34 million of the state's 2.9 million residents live in the 10 largest cities, or nearly 46%. That's up 87,021 people or 7% from the 2010 population of 1.25 million.
The two large cities that didn't grow were Topeka, which lost 0.7% of its residents, down to 126,587, and Salina, where the population dropped 1.7% to 46,889. Topeka dropped from No. 4 to No. 5 in size, while Salina remained at No. 10.
Olathe jumped from No. 5 to No. 4 by growing 12.3% to 141,290 residents. Lenexa jumped from No. 9 to No. 8 by growing 19.2% to 57,434 residents.
The state's largest city of Wichita grew 4% to 397,532 residents, while No. 2 Overland Park saw its population jump 13.8% to 197,238.
No. 3 Kansas City, Kansas, saw its population rise 7.4% to 156,607. Lawrence remained at No. 6 by growing 8.3% to 94,934 residents.
Shawnee remained at No. 7, growing 8.2% to 67,311, while Manhattan's growth of 3.5% to 54,100 residents caused it to drop from No. 8 to No. 9.
Body found in Big Sioux River in Sioux City Saturday
SIOUX CITY, Iowa | A human body was found in the Big Sioux River in Sioux City on Saturday.
The Sioux City Fire and Rescue department was called out to retrieve the body Saturday evening. A fisherman reported seeing the body peaking out of the water around 6 p.m. Saturday.
The body was taken to the morgue for identification. It wasn't immediately clear how long the body had been in the river.
Nebraska hospital limits surgeries as virus surges
OMAHA, Neb. | The Nebraska Medical Center on Friday announced it's reducing in-patient surgeries at the Omaha hospital because of the rise in COVID-19 cases.
The change will take effect Aug. 30, Nebraska Medicine spokesman Taylor Wilson said in a news release.
Wilson said in-patient surgeries likely will be limited through October.
Nebraska Medicine is not limiting surgeries at Bellevue Medical Center or any other outpatient surgery clinics.
Wilson said the rise in coronavirus patients, who need extra care and resources, strained Nebraska Medical Center. On top of that, he said Nebraska is facing a nursing shortage.
Nebraskans can help ease the strain on hospitals by getting vaccinated against COVID-19, Wilson said.
